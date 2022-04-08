Action this week on regional senators' bills

In other recent floor action, state senators advanced the following Unicameral bills:

» Legislative Bill 1068, which would fund additional staff positions, residents and interns — with an emphasis on serving rural areas — at the statewide Behavioral Health Education Center at Omaha’s University of Nebraska Medical Center.

LB 1068’s sponsor, Sen. John Stinner of Gering, won second-round voice-vote approval Thursday of his bill and a companion appropriations bill (LB 1068A).

» LB 843, an annual “cleanup” package of updates to state election laws. Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, is the bill’s chief sponsor.

The measure, which won 41-0 first-round approval Wednesday, merges seven 2022 bills but omits such higher-profile proposals as tightening voter-identification or early-voting laws.

» LB 686, which would adjust representation on the policy-making Executive Board to reflect the redistricting bills approved in a 2021 special session.

Senators gave 35-3 first-round approval Wednesday to the bill by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes, the committee’s chairman.

— Todd von Kampen

