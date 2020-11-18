Annexation priority map dominated discussion at Tuesday's North Platte City Council meeting

“You add more sales taxes onto us and more (other) taxes onto us, (and) it just causes problems down the line,” said Ed Milne, whose EJ’s Outdoor Sports at 1711 E. Eighth St. sells new and used golf carts.

Penny Billingsley, who owns Garden Glove Inc. and The Coffee Bin with husband Randy at 1800 E. 12th St., said the largely low-lying area has little usable land for development.

Their business has a well and septic system, she said. “If we have to pay for city infrastructure, it could bankrupt us. We’re a seasonal business.”

Lee Durand, who operates a trucking business at 1021 N. Roosevelt Ave., was blunter.

“The only reason you want (annexation) is higher money, higher taxes,” she said. “There’s no reason to annex us except a city money grab.”

After hearing them, council members agreed to move the area east of Roosevelt from a top-priority area to a long-range priority.

“Those businesses deserve adequate time to make potential business plan adjustments,” said Councilman Ty Lucas, who offered the successful motion to amend the map.

City officials emphasized that the updates adopted Tuesday don’t require the council to annex anything or do so in any particular order.