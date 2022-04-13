Bill delaying ‘racinos’ up to 2½ years sent to governor

By TODD VON KAMPEN

Horse-racing tracks and casinos won’t be coming to western Nebraska for up to 2½ years if a legislative bill passed Wednesday is signed into law.

Legislative Bill 876, which won 38-3 final approval, would put “racinos” proposed for North Platte, Ogallala, Gering and Kimball on hold to await market and socioeconomic studies on potential local and statewide impacts.

LB 876, which now goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts, would direct the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to complete those initial studies “as soon as practicable” but no later than Jan. 1, 2025. Similar studies would be required every five years.

Nebraska’s six existing horse tracks, meanwhile, remain free to add casinos under the November 2020 voter initiatives allowing them at licensed tracks.

The bill by state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, chairman of the General Affairs Committee, originally said new racetracks couldn’t be closer than 50 miles to another track.

Sens. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, Tom Brewer of Gordon, Steve Erdman of Bayard and Dan Hughes of Venango voted to send LB 876’s final version to the governor.

Gering Sen. John Stinner was one of Wednesday’s three “no” votes. Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg was listed as present but not voting.

After the vote, Jacobson said he considers LB 876 “a way to keep the process moving forward” while heading off calls for a five- to seven-year moratorium on new racinos.

“I am still not completely satisfied with the provisions in LB 876 and will continue to work to fast-track North Platte’s proposed project,” he said. “I think there is a way to grow the racing industry responsibly while shortening the timeline for western Nebraska applications.”

The delay LB 876 would impose, however, may force North Platte city officials to take up the racino issue again in the future.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher broke a 4-4 City Council tie on Aug. 17, 2021, in favor of a conditional use permit for the proposed horse track-casino combination between Interstate 80’s two exits.

Prospect Enterprises LLC, owned by Alan Erickson of North Platte, received the permit and still holds title to the 87.87-acre site between East Walker Road and I-80.

North Platte Exposition and Racing Inc., created in 2021 by Hastings racetrack operator Brian Becker and his family, would buy the site and build a five-eighths-mile oval track and 32,000-square-foot casino.

The Beckers formed Scottsbluff Exposition and Racing Inc. to build a similar racino at Gering’s south edge. Gering has yet to formally consider its racino proposal.

Global Gaming Nebraska, part of the Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma’s Global Gaming Solutions LLC, would develop both the North Platte and Gering racinos.

But Prospect Enterprises’ permit for the would-be racino site will expire in August 2023 if construction hasn’t started by then, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.

That would require either Erickson’s firm or the site’s successor owners to apply for an extension in advance or a new permit after the current one expires. Either would require council approval, Clark said.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said he thinks LB 876 “is just a temporary setback for communities west of Grand Island to get racinos established.”

He added: “It’s very irritating when there are statewide initiatives voted on by the people of the entire state of Nebraska but some politicians and lobbyists feel the state boundary stops at the Grand Island city limits, some 318 miles from the Wyoming border.”

Grand Island’s Fonner Park and Hastings’ FairPlay are the closest racetracks to North Platte. Plans for casinos are proceeding at Fonner and at tracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Columbus and South Sioux City.

LB 876 was introduced after leaders of the existing tracks expressed consternation at the number of all-new racinos proposed across Nebraska since the 2020 vote.

Besides the four western proposals, racetrack-casino combinations have also been proposed in Bellevue, York and Norfolk. All are within 100 miles of an existing Nebraska track.

“The political reality is if this issue was going to move in a positive direction, something needed to happen this session, and then we come back and fix it the next go-around,” Person said.

Since its narrow North Platte win last summer, the Becker group has had less success with its racino efforts.

Becker has operated a one-day quarter horse race meet at FairPlay Park at Hastings’ Adams County Fairgrounds. He had shown interest in converting a former restaurant near there into a casino after statewide voters approved the racino concept.

But the Hastings City Council March 15 voted 4-3 against a permit for an all-new racino on U.S. Highway 34-281 in north Hastings.

Opposition there focused on the Becker group’s plan to build on prime development land, according to the Hastings Tribune.

LB 876 would let new licensed racetracks start with a one-day annual meet but require them to expand to at least five days and 50 races in their fourth year and 15 days and 125 races in their eighth. Failure to do so could cost them their license.

Existing racetrack licensees also would have a one-time option to transfer their licenses to another location — after the Racing and Gaming Commission completes the initial market and socioeconomic studies.

City leaders in Ogallala, 50 miles west of North Platte on I-80, have one racino plan in hand and a second on the way.

The Ogallala City Council voted 3-2 Dec. 7 to further explore a proposal by Canterbury Park, which has a racino in a Minneapolis suburb and also has proposed one along I-80 at Kimball.

Keith County commissioners voted 5-0 Dec. 8 to adopt a similar statement of interest. Canterbury Park would build a casino, hotel and five-eighths-mile racetrack on 174 acres southwest of I-80 Exit 126.

An as-yet-unidentified group also wants to build an Ogallala racino, said former state Sen. Ken Schilz, speaking on behalf of Keith County Area Development.

He said Ogallala leaders are less concerned by the passage of LB 876. “We feel their doing the studies is a benefit for us in the smaller communities — the North Plattes, Scottsbluffs, Ogallalas and Kimballs.”

Ogallala and Kimball are closest among those four to Colorado’s substantial Front Range population. Many Coloradoans regularly visit Lake McConaughy near Ogallala each summer.

Schilz said Nebraska needs time to build up its stock of home-bred horses to meet the racino laws’ mandate that a certain number of races feature Nebraska-bred horses.

Besides, “wouldn’t you just hate to place a casino in western Nebraska and have it not work?” he said. “Our opportunity is still there, but we get to walk into this. We don’t have to run into it.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.