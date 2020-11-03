Brandon Kelliher wins North Platte mayoral contest

Kelliher, a 1987 North Platte High School graduate, came back to North Platte after college. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

After starting his adult career at TC Engineering in North Platte, he founded Netquest, the city’s first internet provider in 1995. He joined GPH’s information technology team four years later.

Kelliher’s wife, Terri Burchell, is executive director of the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and an alternate member of the city’s Board of Adjustment.

Hales, a native of Fort Madison, Iowa, joined Hy-Vee Food Stores at the age of 15 and rose to become a Hy-Vee local store manager over a 23-year career.

He moved to North Platte in 1992 when his wife, Jan, took a job at GPH. Hales joined the former Sixth Street Food Stores, the first of four jobs that ended with his 2019 retirement after five years at the North Platte chamber.

Hales has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Kansas. His wife, who grew up with him in Fort Madison, retired from GPH in 2016.

