Cattle industry 'working group' will review Nebraska's brand laws Oct. 20
FILE: Cattle Industry

Nebraska Cattlemen has sent a letter to Nebraska’s congressional delegation laying out a plan of short-term and long-term action items to address current and future cattle market issues.

These cattle are grazing in a cornfield north of Old Potash Highway and west of Highway 281 in Grand Island. 

 Barrett Stinson, Lee BHM News Service

Members of a cattle industry “working group” reviewing Nebraska’s brand laws will meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 in Room 105 of North Platte Community College’s North Campus building, 1101 Halligan Drive.

The meeting is not open to the public, but the press is invited to attend, said state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, chairman of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee.

The group was formed to assist committee members in connection with Legislative Resolution 378, an interim study resolution introduced before state senators adjourned in August.

Interim study resolutions aren’t voted upon by the Legislature but are referred to one of its committees for study and public hearings between sessions. They may or may not lead to new bills in future sessions.

Halloran introduced LR 378 to follow up on two 2020 bills on the future of Nebraska’s brand inspection laws. Both bills died when senators adjourned in August.

LB 1165, by Gering Sen. John Stinner, would have abolished the Nebraska Brand Committee along with mandatory brand inspection. Remaining duties regarding brand registration would have been moved to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB 1200, by contrast, would have retained the Brand Committee while updating state brand laws. It also would have added electronic identification as a legal method for verifying livestock ownership.

LR 378 directs the Agriculture Committee, among other things, to compare Nebraska’s brand inspection regimen with that of other states and consult members of the cattle industry on possible changes.

Halloran invited cattle industry groups to be part of a working group charged with reaching agreement on brand-law changes.

The North Platte meeting will be the working group’s second, he said in a press release.

Though the Oct. 20 meeting isn’t a public hearing, Halloran added, recommendations the working group eventually offers will be presented at a full Agriculture Committee public hearing later this fall.

