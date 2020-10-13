Cattle industry 'working group' will review Nebraska's brand laws Oct. 20

Members of a cattle industry “working group” reviewing Nebraska’s brand laws will meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 in Room 105 of North Platte Community College’s North Campus building, 1101 Halligan Drive.

The meeting is not open to the public, but the press is invited to attend, said state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, chairman of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee.

The group was formed to assist committee members in connection with Legislative Resolution 378, an interim study resolution introduced before state senators adjourned in August.

Interim study resolutions aren’t voted upon by the Legislature but are referred to one of its committees for study and public hearings between sessions. They may or may not lead to new bills in future sessions.

Halloran introduced LR 378 to follow up on two 2020 bills on the future of Nebraska’s brand inspection laws. Both bills died when senators adjourned in August.

LB 1165, by Gering Sen. John Stinner, would have abolished the Nebraska Brand Committee along with mandatory brand inspection. Remaining duties regarding brand registration would have been moved to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.