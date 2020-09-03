After two years’ worth of acrimonious September meetings to adopt North Platte’s annual budget, the end of the 2020 edition Thursday was lightning-quick.
City Council members voted unanimously to adopt the $146.8 million 2020-21 budget and set next year’s city and North Platte Airport Authority property tax rates.
Mayor Dwight Livingston adjourned the meeting after two minutes, a stark contrast to the Tuesday budget hearings and subsequent Thursday budget votes during September’s first week in 2018 and 2019.
The community’s 26-year controversy over continued city operation of Iron Eagle Golf Course broke out both years, leading to split council votes to adopt those editions of the city’s budget.
By contrast, this year’s final budget sessions were preceded by word that the city would seek potential buyers or long-term lessees for Iron Eagle. The council backed a “request for proposal” to that end on an 8-0 vote Tuesday.
Tuesday’s hearing on the budget that takes effect Oct. 1 instead featured public and council misgivings about ending the city’s “yellow-top” recycling collections as one of several cost-saving measures.
As a result of Thursday’s vote, city officials will work toward opening four more public dropoff sites for sorted recyclables in addition to six current sites.
ABC Recycling, started with city help in 2014, would become the sole handler of North Platte’s recycling efforts.
Councilman Jim Backenstose, speaking briefly after Thursday’s votes, asked if Iron Eagle’s funding in the new budget could be redirected toward recycling if the city succeeds in selling the course.
“I really strongly believe we should keep recycling for one more year,” meaning the yellow-top collections, Backenstose said.
“If we do divest ourselves of the golf course and we have this extra budgeted money, that could then be switched over.”
The council could reallocate whatever was left of Iron Eagle’s $476,249 budget by amending the just-approved budget ordinance, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said.
The golf course’s budget will drop 14.9% from this year’s $559,613, largely because the clubhouse will be closed from Nov. 1 to March 17. Golfers may still play then on the “honor system,” Kibbon has said.
Overall city spending will rise just 0.07% over the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. The city’s property tax request will go up 0.91%, matching the increase in total taxable value within city limits.
The tax rate for city government will remain unchanged at 44.27 cents per $100 of taxable value.
The Airport Authority, which will hold its 2020-21 budget hearing and vote Sept. 14, will see its tax rate fall from 7.23 cents to 6.87 cents per $100.
