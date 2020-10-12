Commissioners approve annual agreement with USDA

After certifying Lincoln County local governments’ 2020 property tax rates, county commissioners Monday renewed an annual agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for wildlife damage management services.

The county and affected landowners split the cost when USDA needs to fly over a property in responding to complaints about coyotes, foxes or other predators, said Daniel Penner, a USDA trapper who works in Lincoln and Dawson counties.

Under the deal, the county sets aside $2,000 a year for its share of aerial services. USDA bills the county after its flights, which have been rare in recent years, Penner said.

