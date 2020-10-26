County clerk: Lincoln County's voter registration is at its highest since 2006

Voters still may cast early ballots at Rossell’s office at 301 N. Jeffers St. through Monday. Plexiglass screens have been installed, and the number of voters in the office at one time will be limited in light of COVID-19 risks.

All completed early ballots must be in the possession of Rossell’s office by 8 p.m. next Tuesday — the same time in-person polls close — in order to be counted.

They need to be sealed in the provided envelope, which voters need to sign in the indicated place. It’s the same thing as signing the voting book at the polls, Rossell said.

As an alternative to mailing in early ballots, voters who requested them can deliver them in person to Rossell’s office or use the county dropboxes at the courthouse’s south door or in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot across Jeffers.

Both dropboxes will be emptied often over the next week, including one final check before Election Day’s poll-closing time, Rossell said.

She added that people who have already completed and turned in early ballots need do nothing more on Election Day itself.

Some have been confused by a recent postcard from her office listing precinct locations for in-person voting, she said.