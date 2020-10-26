County clerk: Lincoln County's voter registration is at its highest since 2006

More Lincoln County residents are registered to vote in next Tuesday’s general election than at any time since 2006, according to figures from County Clerk Becky Rossell.
Final early-ballot requests trailed those for the May 12 primary by about 1,500 but still set a county general-election record, she added.
Rossell, who doubles as the county’s election commissioner, finalized both figures after Friday’s state deadlines to request early ballots or register to vote if one hadn’t already done so.
Her office mailed out 7,798 early ballots upon receiving voters’ completed requests, more than half again as high as the previous general-election record, she said.
The clerk’s office mailed 9,279 early ballots in May’s primary at the height of COVID-19 shutdowns. It received 7,999 completed ballots then, helping to push primary turnout to its highest level since 2006.
Rossell said continued coronavirus worries and an increase in voters getting used to voting early likely accounted for the number of early ballots she sent out.
“I think it’s probably a combination, because some people do it and then they request to be on that early-ballot request list,” she said.
A total of 24,311 county voters are registered for next week’s election, Rossell said, though those who have moved since May and haven’t updated their addresses will have to cast provisional ballots.
Ninety-five more residents are registered for next Tuesday’s election than the 24,216 on the voting rolls for the November 2016 general election, according to her records.
Registrations also are up by 695 from the 23,616 registered for the May primary. “A presidential general election is always your biggest election in a four-year cycle” when it comes to registrations, she said.
Lincoln County’s all-time high in voter registrations was 25,053 for the 2004 general election, also a presidential year.
That figure fell only slightly for the 2006 midterms, when 24,970 were registered in May and 24,973 in November. Registrations tumbled to just over 23,000 in May 2008.
Republicans continue to claim the majority of county registrations with 14,498, representing 59.6% of the total.
Registered Democrats totaled 5,037, 20.7% of all voters on the rolls, while independents accounted for 4,472 or 18.4%. The Libertarian Party has 304 registered voters for 1.3%.
Rossell advised voters who changed their addresses after May but failed to update their registrations to come to her North Platte courthouse office to complete the needed paperwork.
They’ll still have to cast provisional ballots if they vote in person next Tuesday, but having the paperwork finished to bring with them will save them time at the polls, she said.
Voters still may cast early ballots at Rossell’s office at 301 N. Jeffers St. through Monday. Plexiglass screens have been installed, and the number of voters in the office at one time will be limited in light of COVID-19 risks.
All completed early ballots must be in the possession of Rossell’s office by 8 p.m. next Tuesday — the same time in-person polls close — in order to be counted.
They need to be sealed in the provided envelope, which voters need to sign in the indicated place. It’s the same thing as signing the voting book at the polls, Rossell said.
As an alternative to mailing in early ballots, voters who requested them can deliver them in person to Rossell’s office or use the county dropboxes at the courthouse’s south door or in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot across Jeffers.
Both dropboxes will be emptied often over the next week, including one final check before Election Day’s poll-closing time, Rossell said.
She added that people who have already completed and turned in early ballots need do nothing more on Election Day itself.
Some have been confused by a recent postcard from her office listing precinct locations for in-person voting, she said.
That postcard only matters for people planning to go to a polling place to vote, she said. “If you returned your early-voting ballot, you’re done.”
Because voters will face long ballots next week, Rossell said, voters should read the sample ballot scheduled to run in Thursday’s Telegraph to save them time on Election Day.
Besides federal, state and local candidate races, voters will cast ballots on six state ballot questions covering four subjects.
North Platte voters also will face two questions on whether to renew the city’s 20-year-old Quality Growth Fund. QGF sets aside a portion of city sales taxes for economic development purposes under 1991’s Legislative Bill 840.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.