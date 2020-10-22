Deadline approaches to request early ballot, register to vote

Potential voters in Nebraska’s Nov. 3 general election have until 6 p.m. Friday to request an early ballot or register to vote if they haven’t already done so.

Applications to have early ballots mailed to a specific address must be in voters’ respective county clerk’s offices by that time, according to the 2020 election calendar on the Nebraska Secretary of State website (sos.nebraska.gov).

In-person registration at clerk’s offices also will be accepted until 6 p.m. Friday, the election calendar says.

People also may leave completed early voting applications or cast early ballots in the clerk’s office through Nov. 2, County Clerk Becky Rossell has said.

To be counted, completed early ballots must be in the possession of the clerk’s office by the time regular polling places close at 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Dropboxes will be checked just before the deadline.