Election 2022: 3 run for District 7 seat on State Board of Education

Three candidates are running for the District 7 seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education in the May 10 primary: incumbent Robin Stevens of Gothenburg, Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte and Pat Moore of Hazard.

Following are answers to questions sent to the candidates.

Questions:

1. What do you see as the most important issue facing the State Board of Education in the next year? What do you see as the solution?

2. Are you satisfied/not satisfied with the current board and what it has accomplished over the past year? What would you do differently?

3. What is your stance on sex education and health standards when it comes to kindergarten through sixth grade; seventh grade through high school?

4. Are you in favor of the State Board of Education remaining in place since there have been some calls for it to be done away with?

Pat Moore

1. Once the health standards are permanently set aside and out of the way, I see combined issues of teacher recruitment/retention and improved student proficiency as the most important issues. Solutions to those issues are complex with many aspects of the solutions requiring effort by local communities.

The most frequent reasons I have heard for the current teacher shortage revolve around five areas. 1, requirements for new teachers, 2, support for teachers from administration/boards concerning holding students accountable, 3, available childcare for teachers, 4, available housing for teachers, and 5, funding (pay).

Item 1) needs addressed by updating requirements for new teachers such as passing the PRAXIS test or changing how new-to-the-state teachers qualify to teach in Nebraska after having taught in another state. Item 2) is complex because the need to hold students (and parents) accountable is a real challenge in our litigious culture. But holding students accountable would go along way toward improving student proficiency in my opinion. Items 3) and 4) need to be addressed in local communities. Solving item 5) is a constant balance of values because those funds (taxes) need to come from somewhere and the current funding formula is not working for our area.

2. The current State Board of Education has been distracted from accomplishing much in the past year as they have held tight to the notion of passing health standards including comprehensive sex education. They have followed the leading of the Commissioner and the Department of Education in nearly all activities. One board member has rightly challenged some expenditures of the NDE and another newly appointed member has sought, without success, to vote the health standards into oblivion. At the April 2022 meeting a move was initiated to revamp the SBOE/NDE constitution and policies, which needs to be accomplished.

I would help follow-up with the revamping of the constitution and policies and attempt to personally do an audit of the employees of the NDE. According to the Nebraska Constitution, Article VII-4, “the board shall appoint all employees of the (NDE).” I believe more oversight of the NDE is needed by the SBOE.

3. Health standards including sex education should be handled at the local level with the standards of the local community determining what is appropriate. I believe God determines our sex before we are born, and in my experience, every time I have argued with Him I have lost the argument and lived with the consequences. Young elementary aged students should not be confused about supposed gender choices. Their thinking is concrete. Let them be children. No medical treatment or procedures or “gender identity” notions should be attempted on minors without full parental knowledge and consent.

4. I understand the sentiment of doing away with the SBOE but I am very cautious about how leaders for the NDE would be chosen should there not be leadership chosen by a vote of the people. If those leaders are appointed, then by whom? If by the governor, what if the people elect a future governor that belongs to a party other than your party of choice? If board members are chosen by the people through a vote, they would be at least somewhat accountable to the constituents. Making the change would require a constitutional amendment that would need to be thoroughly researched considering the many responsibilities the the SBOE and NDE currently have.

Robin Stevens

1. Educator shortage: The Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska State Board of Education will reduce barriers by expanding reciprocity with other states and modifying certification requirements that reduce the opportunity for qualified individuals to become teachers. NDE and the SBOE will continue to work with institutions of teacher preparation to reduce barriers these institutions may have in their teacher preparation requirements. The Legislature is working on loan forgiveness opportunities for soon-to-be teachers who are entering the teacher workforce. This is wise. Finally, the NDE and SBOE will continue to look at the current competency test that teachers must take. We believe the current test does not measure teacher effectiveness in the classroom.

2. I am satisfied, but there is room for improvement. As stated above, the educator shortage is at a crisis level. We must deal with this. Continued early childhood opportunity expansion is a must. The introduction of the Health Standards, specifically sex education, was a major dissatisfaction. More on that in the next question. I was most satisfied with the ability of Nebraska schools to adapt to the pandemic. Because of this, schools doors were kept open. The local school boards deserve much of the credit.

3. I have been an opponent of the sex education standards from the beginning. I have consistently said they were age inappropriate and the language used was vulgar. Because of my stance, the sex education and health standards were never brought to a vote. Instead the sex education standards were stopped, and I will continue to oppose these standards.

4. I’m not in favor of the call for the State Board of Education to be done away with. This is an attack on our most valued democratic fundamental — the power of the individual vote. Thank goodness this idea went away because of the common sense of the Nebraska citizens.

Elizabeth Tegtmeier

1. The most important issue facing the SBOE is the lack of trust that they created by injecting radical ideologies into education while local districts have been struggling with teacher shortages, academic learning loss and school safety for the past two years. The solution is to replace the current board members with new representatives who will no longer represent special interest groups and will focus on improving education for students, teachers and parents.

2. By refusing to listen to the public outrage over the comprehensive sex ed within the proposed health standards, the current board has wasted a considerable amount of time and resources that would have better been spent addressing the teacher shortage and academic issues that have been building in our state for several years.

3. Nebraskans have overwhelmingly spoken that they do not want comprehensive K-12 sex ed in Nebraska schools. The teaching of sex ed should be left where it always has been — in the hands of local school districts to guide based on the values of the community in which they live.

4. For the board to remain in place, it is imperative that we elect representatives that reflect the values of their individual districts and who will be the voice of the voters and not special interest groups or activist causes.