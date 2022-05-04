Election 2022: 3 running for District 2 Lincoln County Board seat

The District 2 Lincoln County commissioner is the only contested race that will come up at the May 10 primary.

Three candidates, Kent Weems, incumbent, Todd Roe and David Huebner, are vying for the seat. Micaela Wuehler is running unopposed for District 3 and she will continue to serve in that capacity for the coming term.

Rebecca Rossell, county clerk; Lois Block, register of deeds; Debra McCarthy, clerk of the District Court; Alex Gurciullo, county treasurer; Jerome Kramer, sheriff; Rebecca Harling, county attorney; Robert Lindemeier, public defender; Boni Edwards, county surveyor; and Julie Stenger, county assessor are all running unopposed.

Following are answers to questions sent to the candidates.

Questions

1. What do you see as the most important issue for the county in the next year and what do you recommend as a solution?

2. Are you satisfied/not satisfied with how the board has functioned since going to a 5-member board? Why?

3. Do you feel the current board has done a good job of managing its budget and done all it could to keep the property tax burden down? Why or why not?

David Huebner

1. The careful handling of public tax funds is the most important issue for Lincoln County in the next year. A shrinking dollar, historic inflation and increasing costs in everyday life require the utmost attention to the money in county hands. I’d trim unnecessary expenses and get back to the basics. We must prioritize our sheriff’s department, rural and village fire/rescue departments and roads department. Law and order, emergency services and ample road conditions should be constant, unwavering strengths for taxpayers. These professionals need the proper tools, training and equipment to serve the county.

2. Increased representation on the commission is healthy, but can only happen when commissioners are present at their own meetings to represent their constituents. Noticeable absences from weekly meetings are too prevalent, therefore reducing representation on key agenda item votes. Being a Commissioner is a privilege to serve, and not simply a paycheck or a title. The honor of serving on behalf of all those in Lincoln County must be taken very seriously and professionally. Being present and engaged are vital contributing components required of all elected officials.

As commissioner, I will do my utmost to lead from the front with integrity, professionalism and experience gained as a former federal law enforcement supervisor in Washington, D.C.

3. Much more can be done. This is not a helpless situation where we have to sit back and wait for someone else to fix our sky-high property tax rates. As commissioner, I would seek an unconventional solution to the county’s unreasonable rates by proposing exploration of a real property tax refund for all paying home, business and landowners in good standing. Let’s not remain powerless; let’s take action locally to carefully budget and appropriately return a percentage of paid real estate taxes as a form of tax relief.

Todd Roe

1. It would be naive of me to think that I understand every issue that the county has going on to make a statement of importance. I intend, if elected, to spend the initial time needed to understand as much as possible as quick as possible. The issue that keeps getting brought to my attention right now is the pay increase now given to the commissioners. This increase will allow for an individual the financial ability to serve that might see the commitment as a financial burden otherwise. That being said, I am going to push “term limits” for Lincoln County. I firmly believe that making the office a career should never be an option.

2. I will be the first to admit that I wasn’t in favor of the change at first. I can honestly say that I feel we have had fairer representation because of the change.

3. I will have a lot of things to get up to speed on, if I’m elected, budget being my main focus. From the outside looking in, and having served in a much smaller capacity on the Village of Brady board, every effort I feel has been taken to ensure tax monies have been used appropriately. This question, though good, is loaded. There are so many things to look at and consider when dealing with a budget this large. Yes, I want to do everything I can to lesson the burden. Yes, I feel property taxes are too high. Yes, I think any government should limit spending.

Kent Weems (incumbent)

1. Due to the hyper-inflation cycle thrust upon our economy, cost increases to energy, as well as rising prices for equipment and repair, next year will bring many challenges with regard to budget. To offset the decline in purchasing power, we will be looking at reductions to asphalt overlay projects scheduled on the road plan, as well as reevaluating rolling stock purchases of various types.

Fuel costs are already burgeoning, as everyone knows. In order to meet the need to supply fuel for blading and snow removal next winter, funds must be set aside to meet that demand. That will be a key priority. I have the experience maximizing efficiencies and controlling costs in this role and am the best choice in my race to continue that work for the taxpayers in the tumultuous climate ahead.

2. As board chairman in 2021, I successfully spearheaded for adoption of a board resolution to restrict any commissioner from receiving monetary compensation for any county project beyond their salary for serving the public interest. The document pertains to any entity the board provides budget oversight for, as well. This resolution would never have been adopted on the three-member board.

I am of the opinion the public desired a change of the dynamics of a three-person board and they are proven to be correct. A five-member board enables two members to serve on key subcommittees, such as roads and personnel, providing additional perspective and experience when setting priorities and identifying areas for improvement. Varied opinions are heard on each issue and a more thorough resolution is the result. I have built strong relationships with other forward-thinking commissioners on this board, and look forward to working with them to continue the momentum, which the county is experiencing with economic growth, improving our infrastructure, making government more efficient, and becoming more affordable regarding taxes.

3. In 2021, under my leadership, the majority of the board chose not to take the customary, additional 1% in budget authority — a first in recent history. We also controlled spending, resulting in a reduced property tax request of nearly $700,000. That allowed us to cut the property tax rate for the county by 6.19%, which is a good trend that needs continued. Seeking efficiencies to minimize tax dollars while delivering essential services is always the goal. Ongoing analysis occurs throughout the year, not just during the budget adoption window. In 2021, the aggregate budget was $59.79 million, and actual disbursements of approximately $39 million. Be aware that any anticipated FEMA funds, federal highway funds, grants/matching funds and programs that could potentially be received must be penciled into the aggregate budget or cannot be utilized if received. Therefore, from one budget cycle to the next, there are carryover projections kept in the line item appropriate to ensure utilization if the funds become available. A good example is the line item for reimbursement for the Sutherland bridge project that we do not want to lose. This would burden the county for 90% of that project which should otherwise be funded out of state coffers.

I can tell you the position of the board is to hold the line on tax request to the very best of our ability and still provide essential services. Also be aware, the $1.8 million budget line item for asphalt resurfacing received great emphasis from the board, creating an enhanced sense of urgency to complete. In the inflationary spiral we are confronted with now, it is a blessing those projects were finished early and our emphasis was rewarded. I look forward to using my budgetary experience and continuing being a fiscal hawk and good steward of the taxpayers’ money should they again place their trust in me on May 10.