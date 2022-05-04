Election 2022: 3 vying for District 42 Unicam seat

Three Lincoln County residents are seeking to be Legislative District 42’s next state senator in a district geographically larger than at any time in recent memory.

Appointed Sen. Mike Jacobson, Brenda Fourtner and County Commissioner Chris Bruns are seeking an initial four-year term in the seat held by North Platte’s Mike Groene most of the past eight years.

One of the three will be eliminated in next Tuesday’s primary election, with the other two advancing to the Nov. 8 general election.

Legislative redistricting after the 2020 census added Thomas, Hooker, McPherson and Logan counties and northern and eastern Perkins County to District 42. It long had been confined to Lincoln County.

Groene, who was term-limited, resigned Feb. 21. Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Jacobson Feb. 23 to finish the rest of Groene’s second term, which expires Jan. 3, 2023.

Jacobson lives in North Platte, while Bruns, who represents County Board District 4, lives north of the city. Fourtner lived in North Platte until a recent move to Maxwell.

Following are basic biographical facts on each District 42 candidate and their edited responses to questions submitted by The Telegraph.

Chris Bruns

» Age: 36.

» Address: 8515 W. Foothill Road, North Platte.

» Family: wife, Ashley; three children.

» Education: North Platte High School, 2003; bachelor’s degree in business administration-entrepreneurship (magna cum laude), Creighton University, Omaha.

» Occupation: small rancher; insurance and financial services; formerly U.S. Marine Corps.

» Previous elected offices: Lincoln County commissioner, District 4, elected 2020 (current County Board chairman).

» Organizations: member and trustee, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1504; member, American Legion Post 279; board member, North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp.; member, North Platte Area Economic Development Committee, Lincoln County Agricultural Society, Lincoln-Logan-McPherson County Extension, University of Nebraska; North Platte Optimist Club.

Brenda Fourtner

» Age: 45.

» Address: 310 E. Plumer Ave., Maxwell.

» Family: divorced; two daughters, one son, one granddaughter.

» Education: associates degree in business administration, Mid-Plains Community College; licensed certified nursing assistant and cosmetologist.

» Occupation: self-employed independent provider (disability support services/direct support professional) for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

» Previous elected offices: none.

» Organizations: volunteer work, Jaycees; numerous community fundraisers, volunteer and initiative petition circulator, Restore the Good Life and Voices of Nebraska.

Mike Jacobson (incumbent)

» Age: 68.

» Address: 3020 W. Leota St., North Platte.

» Family: wife, Julie; two adult children.

» Education: bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and agricultural education, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

» Occupation: founder, president and CEO, NebraskaLand Bank.

» Previous elected offices: North Platte Airport Authority; elected 2012, 2018 (former chairman).

» Organizations: Board member, Great Plains Health; member, North Platte Noon Rotary Club; North Platte Ambassadors; former chairman, North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority; former chairman, North Platte Development Corp.

Questions

1. Please describe how you believe your life and professional experiences best equip you to be District 42’s next member of the Nebraska Legislature.

» Jacobson: I have been involved in production agriculture all my life. After college, I spent four years as a vocational agriculture teacher and subsequently 42 years in banking.

I have lived in the district for 28 years, started a community-minded bank that now has over 100 employees and have volunteered my time in the community in many capacities.

As former chair of the North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority, I worked with other local leaders to attract the Walmart Food Distribution Center (now employing over 600 in the district and attracting over 400 trucks to North Platte daily), Menards, Hobby Lobby, the North Platte mall redevelopment and Sustainable Beef.

As chair of the North Platte Airport Authority, our board attracted SkyWest Airlines to North Platte, which offers round-trip jet service to Denver. Total enplanements have grown to record levels, and residents in the region now have reliable jet air service.

My professional experience now also includes serving as the state senator for District 42. In my short time at the Legislature, I was able to demonstrate the relationship-building and learning skills that are necessary to be an effective senator.

By working with my fellow senators, we were able to pass the largest tax reduction bill in state history and provide funding for critical projects impacting District 42, including $30 million for the Hershey/North Platte industrial rail park, $20 million for Sustainable Beef and $53.5 million for work on the Perkins County Canal project.

I believe my commitment to community, demonstrated teambuilding in business and lawmaking and my proven conservative voting record best equip me to continue to serve as your District 42 Nebraska state senator.

» Bruns: As a U.S. Marine, I’ve fought in combat, led international humanitarian aid operations in the South Pacific, trained a generation of Marine officers and learned what true leadership is from working for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and commandant of the Marine Corps.

I truly know what it means to fight for our individual liberties and how to coalesce diverse groups of people together to accomplish great things.

I married my high school sweetheart, and together we raise our three children on a small ranch in rural Lincoln County, so I know the challenges that our agriculture producers face each and every single day and will work hard to support our No. 1 industry.

I also have the privilege of serving as the chairman of the Lincoln County commissioners. I have a strong, conservative record of controlling spending, maximizing efficiencies and cutting taxes — a record that consists of more than merely casting a vote.

I also have a proven record of fighting against government overreach, like when I championed Lincoln County both in becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary county and standing against President Biden’s “30x30” initiative.

And I am also working hard to grow our regional economy through projects like Sustainable Beef and our industrial rail park and the creation of an inland port district. This is the type of work that I will continue doing at the state level for the hard-working people of District 42.

» Fourtner: I have an associate’s degree in business management, and I am self-employed. What I am not is a polished politician or CEO of a well known bank.

As a taxpaying citizen, I know firsthand the struggles of being a single parent raising two kids on my own. Having had my mother pass away when I was 16 and nothing in my life handed to me.

I am accustomed to earning everything.

I feel as though I am now on a journey of showing Nebraskans in general how to stand up for their God-given human rights and that it is time.

I deal with social anxiety and panic attacks that I have had to overcome in order to publicly stand against “vaccine” mandates, the mask mandates on our children, in speaking at the State Board of Education meetings against critical race theory and the “health” standards and speaking out against the discrepancies in our voter registration rolls, as well as shining a light on the federal and state government overreach.

I have gone from just wanting to live my best life and not be recognized by the public as anything more than just a God-loving American to an activist not willing to go silently into government slavery, which is why I am a co-sponsor of the “Constitutional Carry” initiative.

I have also been collecting signatures for “stand your ground,” full-access carry, immunity from prosecution, medical freedom and more freedom initiatives.

2. With redistricting, District 42 is no longer confined to Lincoln County and its interests. How will you balance the more diverse interests of Lincoln County (particularly North Platte) with those of the Sandhills ranching counties to the north and the farming interests in Perkins County to the west?

» Bruns: Good and effective elected officials must be actively involved in the communities they represent in order to understand the issues that affect people they serve, and I have a record of doing just that.

I strive to be completely accessible, welcome communication from my constituents and listen to the diverse concerns of those that I serve, and I will continue that approach as your next state senator.

As I have been preparing for this role over the past nine months and listening to people from all over the district, I have found significant commonality in the interests of the citizens throughout the district.

People throughout west central Nebraska want strong, safe and thriving communities. The people are tired of government overreach and interference into their daily lives. Parents want the best possible educational opportunities for their children and a strengthening of their parental rights and choice in that process.

Consistently, the need for greater economic development is at the forefront of the conversation. Closely related is the need for more workforce housing and quality child-care options.

In nearly every conversation, frustration of our high taxes, especially property taxes, is conveyed — a frustration that I share. As your next state senator, I will work to control spending, lower taxes, grow our economy and fight for our individual liberties.

» Fourtner: I grew up in Broken Bow. I lived on a small ranch that my parents rented, with cattle, sheep, quarter horses and fowl.

Not having the social and political connections of my opponents, I have been learning the concerns of each community by listening to the questions asked in the forums and researching. I have found that listening to the everyday people, farmers and ranchers that struggle to survive daily, are the best resources for information.

I plan to have frequent town halls and stress my open-door policy for constituents’ concerns and needs, along with responding to emails and phone correspondence in a timely fashion.

I cannot promise to have all the right answers, but I do promise to listen and try my best to find solutions alongside them and make sure their voices are heard in the Unicameral.

» Jacobson: Before they were my constituents, the residents of District 42 were my customers. My work in finance connects me to consumers and businesses in the rural and urban parts of the district. This connection, combined with my lifelong experience in production agriculture and conservative values, have provided a good foundation upon which I am building stronger relationships with the voters in District 42.

Ultimately, those in District 42 share many of the same needs: good jobs that support a comfortable lifestyle, a fairer and smaller tax burden, economic development, mobile and broadband connectivity, access to quality education opportunities and less government intrusion.

There is much work to be done on the areas we can all agree on, and those are my priorities in the Nebraska Legislature.

3. While western Nebraskans nonetheless have many issues in common, which would you consider the top three issues for District 42? How would you work to make progress on those issues in the 2023 Legislature, since neither you nor your opponents have served even one full session in Lincoln?

» Fourtner: 1. Property, income and inheritance taxes: Get rid of them and as well as the entities in state and local government that can’t seem to stay within a small budget and produce the necessary outcomes. It is past time to trim the fat and have less government and more freedoms.

2. States hold the power over the federal government: Make Nebraska self-sustaining. The state of Nebraska has depended on the federal government far too long. Our health care system is in collapse due to letting the federal government make laws and mandates on our workers and care facilities. Our school systems are deteriorating due to indoctrinating our teachers and students.

The Nebraska Legislature also needs to stop putting unnecessary regulations on schools such as those found in Rule 10. If small rural schools didn’t have to be so concerned about the number of certain encyclopedias and magazines, maybe they could focus that money on paying teachers more or offering incentives such as child care and housing stipends and not have their school accreditations pulled.

Education funding should follow the child, be it in homeschool, private schools, or public schools. The federal government makes laws and regulations that are meant to hold us down and restrict our abilities.

3. Production of products: All of Nebraska has the same basic needs; food, water, jobs and energy. Smaller productions spread throughout the state could help every community. This also allows for growth. If we all share the burden as well as the rewards, then we all stand together.

Smaller processing plants, distributed throughout, save on fuel costs for farmers and ranchers, which would also save the cost to the consumers and provide jobs.

We have processing plants that are already built but are out of business. State funding could have gone to help these plants become operational while getting rid of federal regulations that are not necessary.

Nebraska is fortunate to have soil temperatures that have been proven to be ideal for greenhouses that are built just feet underground, with hydroponics, which is a smart use of natural resources.

With the aquifer, hydrogen power can be used to produce cleaner energy than any source of power. This is the same source of energy Japan uses, and they cherish every drop of water they get.

With the energy abundance, this could also be sold to states that are rich in valuable resources, which would lower our cost immensely. Nebraska would also benefit from firearm and ammunition manufacturing within the state.

» Jacobson: Although I have only served half of the 60-day session in the 107th Legislature, I have already developed strong relationships with many returning senators within the Unicameral and am ready to hit the ground running in the next biennium.

I believe that the top three issues for District 42 are lowering property taxes, mobile and broadband connectivity and supporting workforce development.

The Legislature continues to take significant steps to reduce the tax burdens on Nebraska families, including property taxes. For the 2022 tax year, taxpayers will receive $548 million in property tax relief through an income tax credit based on the amount of property tax paid to support property taxes for school districts and community colleges.

Although this is real savings, I will work with my colleagues to explore other tax reforms that can put more money in the pockets of District 42 residents, including increasing tax credits, broadening the tax base, shifting taxes and making spending reductions. It will take a bold idea and a strong coalition to solve the tax problem in Nebraska, and I will be working with my fellow senators over the interim to prepare for the 2023 session.

As with taxes, we should be taking a comprehensive approach to expanding connectivity in rural and urban Nebraska. Now more than ever, mobile and broadband access is a critical component to our daily lives.

We should be supporting more mobile towers in rural areas and using both wireless and fiber technologies to provide high-speed Internet to every home now. Millions in federal infrastructure dollars will be coming to Nebraska in the next few years, and the Unicameral needs to work with the Public Service Commission to efficiently disburse these funds.

Finally, the Unicameral can support workforce development in several ways: subsidize workforce housing, create more high-end jobs with great benefits, keep our schools staffed, grow health care services and reduce government regulations that impede the recruitment and licensing of professionals.

None of these issues are easily solved, but I am already working with leaders in the Legislature to make positive progress for District 42.

» Bruns: My first area of focus includes growing our economy in west central Nebraska. I am actively involved in many significant economic development projects for our area, and we must expand that work to diversify and significantly grow our economy — not just in North Platte, but throughout the district.

My second area of focus includes protecting the taxpayers by controlling spending; making government smaller, more effective and less intrusive; and cutting taxes.

As someone with fiduciary experience, the taxpayers must be front-of-mind in all decisions. Our tax policy must become more competitive both regionally and nationwide. It must also be focused on modernization, accountability, fairness and economic growth.

My third area of focus, and the most important of the three, includes protecting Nebraskans’ individual liberties, property rights and our natural resources. I will work to introduce and get passed good legislation that furthers these areas, but more importantly, I will work hard to stop legislation that is counter to my priorities and our shared values.

I know the legislative process, have strong relationships with sitting senators and have the skills to be able to work effectively with others to get things done to further these areas of focus while not sacrificing my principals and integrity.

But make no mistake: I will be an ardent, watchful and tenacious force willing to fight for District 42 when the time inevitably calls for it.

4. Nebraska’s unique one-house Legislature is designed to be nonpartisan in its organization, but that doesn’t prevent political parties from influencing its actions. If elected, would you act first as the senator for all people in District 42 or a member of your registered political party bound to advance your party’s interests?

» Jacobson: My first responsibility is to the people of District 42. Already, I have worked on a nonpartisan/bipartisan basis with more “progressive” colleagues on issues where we have common interest.

For example, I co-sponsored Legislative Bill 741, introduced by Sen. Wendy DeBoer to authorize the State Child Death Review Team to review stillbirths and add medical and government records of stillbirths to the records which can be obtained by the team for purposes of such review.

Although there are many bills where I differ with Sen. DeBoer, she and I remain friends today and worked together to get LB 741 passed. Respect and professionalism go a long way in the Legislature.

Similarly, I joined Sen. Mike McDonnell as a co-sponsor of the bill to fund the Sustainable Beef project. Through our joint work, we were able to get the funding raised from the governor’s proposed $15 million to $20 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

In the Legislature, the successful senators seek out ways to find common interests and then work together to get bills passed that benefit our districts. I have spent my entire career building teams that go on to build successful projects. This is second nature to me and has already served me well in the Nebraska Legislature.

» Bruns: A political party is not who casts votes in this election. The people do. To be sure, I don’t care what outside influences think regarding who should represent District 42 or how we should vote once in office.

Instead, I care about who the people of west central Nebraska think best represents them. I will work for the hard-working, blue-jeans-wearing people of District 42 as a citizen legislator, and that will be where my focus is.

Too often, the Unicameral passes laws that cause most Nebraskans to scratch their head because radicals in that legislative body know how to use the rules to their advantage.

I am a conservative who is committed to advancing the interests of our region and ensuring that the laws that I help craft and pass are in line with the values of west central Nebraska here in District 42.

» Fourtner: This is a tricky question. You can’t please all the people all of the time. That being said, I believe the silent majority have been silent far too long. We have tried to get along with both sides. Our small-town ethics and morals are being cast off to the side in the name of “keeping the peace.”

The majority of District 42 people are not big business owners, big cattlemen, big farming operations or big banking corporations. Just because these entities are financially able to yell the loudest doesn’t make them more important.

I would be the voice for the people that voted for me. I am not there to make friends. I am there to represent my constituents.

5. Urban and rural Nebraskans regularly clash over their differing views and cultures, and yet they also have issues in common. How would you go about building bridges and finding common ground with metro-area senators, or do you believe it’s more important to confront them rather than to compromise to the extent one can?

» Bruns: Nebraskans have far more in common than we have in opposition to each other. I will work together with anyone that I can find common ground with, because I believe that good legislation can have a positive impact across the state — a high tide rises all ships.

Relationships are important to cultivate and build in order to be effective for our district. I am fortunate to have great friendships already with both rural and urban legislators. Communication and learning will be important to build new relationships in that body with those that I have not yet met.

However, the urban/rural divide is real, and I am willing to take off the gloves when needed and be the strong, conservative voice that our rural communities need fighting for them.

» Fourtner: I think it’s important to represent the people that elected you. I stand firm on the Constitution. It is not meant to be compromised.

» Jacobson: All too often, people oversimplify the rural/urban divide. I find that we face many of the same challenges, but the solution may not be one-size-fits-all.

Rural senators ought to be unified on the needs of our districts, but we must work with our urban counterparts to achieve our goals. I believe the key is to be solutions-based.

My successes in the Legislature had more to do with being a collaborator instead of confrontational. Meanwhile, I remained steadfast in my convictions, and my voting record demonstrates that.

My focus this last session was to be respectful, yet clear and firm about the needs of District 42. I believe that I have helped to restore the image of District 42 in this past legislative session and secured meaningful change for the district.

I look forward to having the opportunity to continue serving all my constituents of District 42. It has been an honor and privilege to serve you.