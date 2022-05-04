Election 2022: North Platte School Board sees 2 contested primary races

The North Platte Public School Board of Education offers two contested races in the May 10 primary election.

In Ward 1, Ivan Mitchell is not running and three candidates have thrown their hats into the ring — Marcy Hunter, Cynthia O’Connor and Anna Junker. Ward 3 will have four candidates vying for that seat — incumbent Mark Nicholson, Emily Garrick, Suzanne Donnally and Mitch Wagner.

There are two candidates in Ward 2, Jo Ann Lundgreen and Thomas Hagert II, who will face off in the general election in November.

Following are answers to questions sent to the candidates.

Questions:

1. What do you see as the most important issue facing the school board in the next year? What do you see as the solution?

2. Are you satisfied/not satisfied with the current board and what it has accomplished over the past year? What would you do differently?

3. Do you believe the board has done a good job of managing its budget and done all it could to keep the tax levy to a satisfactory level? Why or why not?

4. Are you in favor of/opposed to sex education being taught in the schools at any level — elementary through high school? Why or why not?

5. What do you perceive is the level of quality education students receive at NPPS? Briefly explain your answer.

Ward 1

Marcy Hunter

1. The pandemic the last two years has been very challenging for our school board, students and staff. The biggest challenge for the school board now is to get everything back to normal. The solution to this is to put the focus back on our students and what is best for our students. We need to focus on what matters, which is them, and their enrollment and growth.

2. As a working mother of three NPPS students, I understand how hard the past two years were on our children and how important in-person learning is for them. This past year the board kept our doors open and allowed our students the best opportunity for educational growth and involvement in extracurricular activities, both of which other schools in the state struggled with. The board showed solidarity during tough times and even managed to hire a new NPPS superintendent, Dr. Todd Rhodes, known for being student focused and will be key in getting us back to normal.

3. Over the past five years there has been a decline in enrollment and in turn a decline in funding. Not only did the board maintain within their budget, they worked to get an increase in state aid and expanded programs for the kids during this time. Quality education has been provided for a low tax payer expense.

4. The board already announced that they would not adopt the state standards and are going to continue with their current sexual education standards. Having children at NPPS, I can say that I agree with their current standards and I back the board on this decision.

5. Having students at Lake, Madison and Adams gives me a wide point of view of the NPPS system and the quality of education throughout this district. 100% of our elementary schools are classified as a Great status, all secondary schools are classified as a Good status. Those classifications show that what they are doing is working and it will only continue to improve when we can get back to normal and put the focus back on the kids.

Anna Junker

1. The most important issue facing the school board in the coming year is gaining back the trust and cooperation of the parents and teachers, I believe the best way to achieve this is to start to really listen to the concerns of parents and validate their thoughts. We need to start giving answers rather than just citing information out of the handbook. We need to do some rearranging of the school board meetings to allow the public to ask questions and get some answers. The board needs to reach out to teachers within our district and get some honest answers from them. These teachers spend more time with the students than their parents do in some cases. There needs to be an honest open line of communication between teachers and the school board. Teachers and parents alike need to feel heard and not just listened to.

2. I am not satisfied with certain members of the current school board, which is why I am running. I honestly do not feel that the current board has accomplished much more than losing students to surrounding schools, upsetting parents, and driving away some of our best teachers/administrators. I want to actually find out why students and teachers are choosing to leave our district. I believe that we owe it to those students and teachers still in our district to get some answers so we can learn what we need to change to stop any further losses.

3. I believe that this year the board has done a better job of maintaining its budget than it has in the past few years. To my knowledge there was no discussion of closing any additional schools in the district nor was there discussion of being millions of dollars short.

4. I am 100% against the proposed sex education in our schools at any level. It is my opinion that the information in this new curriculum would directly contradict what these children are being taught within their homes and churches. The results of implementing this curriculum would only drive more students out of our district as well as would result in the loss of many more amazing teachers. It is parents’ and guardians’ responsibility to decide if and when their child is ready to handle information about sex and gender.

5. I believe that the quality of the education that graduates receive from NPPS is sub par at best. The NPPSD has an average math proficiency score of 41% compared to the average of 52% for Nebraska public schools and the reading proficiency is 35% compared to the state average of 52%. I do not believe that the sub par scores have anything to do with the quality of teachers but rather the problem is with the curriculum that our district uses.

Cynthia O’Connor

1. It takes hard work to understand the full range of issues facing a school district. With student enrollment down, that will cause the state aid to also be lower. I would say funding is one of the top issues. I have been working for North Platte Public Schools for 17 years in the payroll/ bookkeeping department. I feel that my experience working in the Business Department has given me some insight with school spending. I do feel that there are many ways to cut spending in the district without taking away from students and their learning. I firmly believe that my experiences working for the school district have given me insight into several areas that can be improved, streamlined, or better managed to benefit the students and the community.

2. This is a good question but I really cannot answer it. School boards are responsible to all the people in our community and all the students. In general, school districts are not well served by school board members who play the Lone Ranger or Rambo. I feel being visible is important for all school board members. Go to school activities, events and be informed. Listen to the community and staff members. I do feel it is time for new faces on the board.

3. I do not feel that the school board is really informed with all the spending that goes on in the district. It would be hard for a board member to know what they are looking at, with only viewing the claim payments once a month. The largest expense the district has a month is payroll. We have 365 certified staff and 269 classified staff. I feel there are other areas aside from staff that the district can cut costs. For example, cosmetic changes to buildings.

4. I am not in favor of the new health education standards that the Nebraska Department of Education is proposing. Our very young students, (kindergartners, first, second and third graders) should not be exposed to this from the district. My feeling is that it is up to parents, guardians or family members.

5. I viewed the Nebraska Department of Education going onto the NSCAS 2021 Report. One area that I viewed was on mathematics proficient percentage and this is what I found:

North Platte percentage all grades: 50%.

Kearney Public Schools all grades: 56%.

Elkhorn Public Schools: 76%.

Anyone can sign onto this site and look. By viewing this, there is room for improvement. What is Elkhorn Schools doing that we are not? Below is the link that I viewed.

In closing, I will be retiring from the district at the end of 2022. I would be honored to serve as a representative on the board.

Ward 3

Suzanne Donnally

1. Rethinking the decision for having only one school available for seventh and eighth graders. Reason — I have first-hand experience of the weekly fights that break out among students. Very unsettling and leaves one with grave concerns about the long-term safety of students, educators, and staff. Also might want to rethink changing from Chromebook to systems with Windows Operating Systems. More adaptive technologies are written for the OS system, i.e., dyslexia, math processing and more.

2. I am not satisfied with the current board. I believe the accomplishments show improvement could be made. I’d like to see more data points used for analysis in decision making and use of business tools — Lean, Six Sigma and others to run a lean and mean school district. Rethink the vision, mission statement and strategic goals to assure all education services acquisitions align with the strategic goals. Develop 5-Year plan and measure board success against it.

3. I believe more can be gained through using proven business tools, techniques, (continuous improvement, Lean, Six Sigma, etc.) to minimize costs and deliver excellent education services. The budgets need to run lean and mean to keep the tax levy on par with school districts similar to NPPSD.

4. I am opposed to teaching the mechanics of sex to students at any level because students and educators will come from many backgrounds and cultures where mechanics of sex differ as well as the cultural norms around sex. These discussions are best left to experts in medical, social work and psychology. I am not opposed to having a social worker or psychologist under contract should a child privately express a need for some help in this area.

Also, I am opposed to any educator expressing a personal opinion to the students. I consider the personal opinions to be “noise on the signal line — interference” along with any education services not aligned with federal, state, county and local legislated curriculum. Those under contract are expected to deliver education services aligned with the NPPSD core curriculum and North Platte culture.

5. For the area, I believe the level of quality of education can improve. This is a board issue to develop the vision and build the brand that NPPSD wants to project to stakeholders. Then look at the courses offered and do these align with the brand and needs of businesses at local, county, state and national levels. In a digital age, teaching for the industrial age does not make sense.

Emily Garrick

1. I believe our schools need to focus on improving our culture and examining why we are losing the number of students and teachers we are losing each year. The solution is going to be uncomfortable for some. It requires asking the tough questions and honestly acknowledging and addressing problems. We need to create a culture of transparency and support and hold ourselves accountable where we fall short. If we can do that, I believe we can build the framework needed to tackle not only current issues our district faces, but future issues that will come our way as well.

2. Being a school board member is not a career aspiration of mine, so I would not be here running if I thought everything was going perfectly. There are several areas I identify that the board has not met my expectations as a taxpayer. To start with, I strongly feel the board should be approachable and transparent and should also be encouraging our parents and community to be involved in education. This is the first thing I would do differently. As a board member, I want to see people at board meetings. I want the board meetings to be easily accessible to watch after the fact. And I want an engaged community.

3. As a small government individual who advocates for lower taxes and also a former educator, I understand that it can be a tricky balance to provide our teachers and students with what they need while also being responsible with taxpayers’ dollars. I think there is always room for improvement when it comes to budget management. I would like to see our tax levy lowered, of course, but I think this needs to be done thoughtfully and responsibly to not jeopardize the quality of education our children receive nor the support that our teachers need.

4. I am opposed to the proposed health standards, and I am disappointed in our current state board for not voting a resounding “No” against them. As a former educator myself and the mom of the little one, I can say with confidence that it is not appropriate for an elementary student to be taught the concepts proposed in those standards, and I will fight tooth and nail against curriculum like that being taught in our schools. I will acknowledge this: It is important that young children learn about their bodies and when to tell a trusted adult if something is wrong, so that we can protect them from abuse and grooming. Aside from that, sex education should be reserved for older students who have the maturity and brain development to process that kind of information.

Within that sex education, it’s imperative that students are not taught to keep medical and safety issues from their own parents, and that the school maintains an appropriate boundary between what is “educational” and what is sexualizing our children.

5. The numbers speak for themselves. Our test scores leave room for improvement, as do the numbers of students leaving our district. I don’t say this as an attack on anyone or anything in particular, but it is a problem, and it needs to be acknowledged and addressed as such. We need to start with holding children accountable, involving parents in their children’s education, and allowing teachers to get back to the basics of education that they are trained in and passionate about.

Mark Nicholson (Incumbent)

1. The most important issue facing the school board will be adequate funding for not just educational programs, but all other programs developed to ensure the health and well being of the kids dependent upon the district. This is always one of the most prominent problems for a school board for a couple of reasons. The first is that our society has made the school system largely responsible for caring for those kids during the day while parents work. If the pandemic showed us anything, it is how reliant we have become on sending kids off to school in combination with several after-school programs funded by various grants. It is the closest thing we have to a free day care system, and with that kind of pressure, it falls to the school board to keep it going. The second relates to a high poverty rate across the North Platte Public Schools, and the number of kids who rely on the system for basic needs. Food, clothing, and even shelter are largely sourced through the school system for some of the students of NPPS. I commend the administrators, teachers, and support staff who do everything within reason for the most vulnerable of our society.

The reason this plays so heavily on my mind is the number of state candidates who have been speaking out about our over-burdensome property tax system. I pay these taxes, and I understand the concern, but any plan to lower said taxes has to come with an equally viable concept to continue the funding to an institution we have already placed a great deal of pressure on.

As a school board member, I try to remind county and state officials of this reality and need. We can watch the budget, depend on the finance department to appropriately distribute funds with our oversite, and continue to stress the importance of our public school systems. It isn’t a one year problem. It is the most prevalent of all issues with a public school district.

2. Overall, I would have to say that I am satisfied with the work of the board over the previous year. It has been a trying time in the wake of COVID-19 and the search for a new superintendent. Hopefully, the pandemic is behind us. I believe Dr. Todd Rhodes will be a great administrator for the district who continues on positive programs and leads us as new opportunities arise. Over my tenure, many challenges have presented themselves. Shortly after joining, the funding issue with the previous county clerk caused the district to take out loans costing them interest. This crisis feels like a hundred years ago even though it occurred in 2019. For a school board, there is no lack of challenge. There is always more work to do, but I feel the current board has dealt with these as well as they could.

To be frank, I really don’t have a concrete answer on what to do differently. Everyone says we need to respect teachers and the work they do more. I agree and plan to push this narrative even more.

It is not just their good work. Maintenance, food service, and tech support all deserve aplomb for the work they are doing. We deliver this message at every meeting. Our arduous director of communications, Tina Smith, also works hard to let the public know about these things on a daily basis. We all want respect in life, and I think a message of respect for this great public service is something I want to promote.

3. I believe the school board has done a very good job of controlling the budget and keeping the levy low. In my time on the board, we have kept the request steady to slightly lower and paid off the high school bond with the Lake School bond to follow shortly. To be clear, the school board does not set the levy. We simply make a request that falls within guidelines from the state and county and is then officially set by the county commissioners.

The reason for this stability and sound fiduciary acumen is a stalwart financial department led by Stuart Simpson and supported by amazing people across the district. In as much as I want to heap praise on the other employees of the district, these are the people making your tax dollars work to aid the next generation in becoming productive members of society. State audits always come with high marks, and board member questions are answered with expediency and accuracy.

4. To be clear, the question of sex education standards comes from a mistake made by the state board in offering up a framework that was not at all what the people of North Platte or Nebraska wanted. As a school board, North Platte rejected this concept immediately with no plans to adopt anything that would go against community standards. Whether or not sex education should be taught in our school system is still a question for everyone given the sensitivity on the topic.

When I was in school, 30 years ago or so, we were given the class on puberty in the sixth grade, but had to get our parents’ permission. I don’t remember it being overly traumatic (a copious amount of giggling is the only thing I actually remember) and something with this kind of reasonable bounds, given support from the people of North Platte, would be adequate.

5. The quality of education being received by NPPS students is strong and growing. Testing standards intended to measure the progress of students has been steadily improving. Some of these scores did suffer when the pandemic caused us to stop having in-person class. This was all the more reason that the district took the most responsible route to having kids in classrooms in the fall of 2020. North Platte has people working at all levels to ensure that kids are getting everything that can be offered for their future. High ability learners, special education, and the basics of learning are all a focus within the district.

Just pointing to the variety of programs available at the high school gives us an idea of how good the education is. FFA, shop courses, drama, speech, music, job internships, and several extracurricular programs complement the foundation of math, science, English, and social studies. A student has a chance to explore many paths on the way to whatever future they wish to carve. They also offer career prep. Starting with a solid base of core subjects and working out to these varied subject matter gives the students of NPPS the best chance for a bright future.

Mitch Wagner

1. The most important issue facing this or any school board is the amount of state and federal bribery. You want more money, and all boards do, then you must do as we at the federal and state level say. The public school system in this country was built on the idea of local control. With our dependence upon state and federal monies, we cannot make the best decisions for the students within the North Platte school district. We must wean ourselves from this sort of dependence. We must stop rushing to the almighty dollar at the expense of our students. We need to make sure the superintendent and administrators have a real understanding of our students and their needs.

Along with this, parents need to be fully informed on all of the issues involving their students all of the time. If elected to the school board, I would make this a top priority. The current board has not made communication with parents a point of emphasis.

2. The current board has failed in almost every imaginable way. They seek money over all. They botched the pandemic. They do not listen to parents or have any discussion with them.

If elected, I would stand on principle. I would place the importance of excellent teachers at the forefront. I would push to stop overpaying for administrators who do not understand the needs of our local students. Again, I would make communication with parents a priority.

If elected, I would also push for school choice through a tax voucher system. Choice leads to accountability for school districts!

3. I think budget is the sole concern of the board. “Money over education” is the current board’s mantra. They took an $8.5 million bribe to mask, track and vaccinate our school communities. So, I guess, they excel at getting money — yet they are not very open with the taxpayer as to how they spend that money. Obviously we overpay for superintendents and administrators as we think we are in competition with Lincoln and Omaha. Instead, we should be making sure those in positions of power have principles rather than a love of money. We need to make sure the superintendent and administrators have a real understanding of our students and their needs.

4. I believe sex education is between students and their parents. If the school would like to offer sex education starting in ninth grade, it could be done. Any sex education course would require full disclosure of curriculum and methodology to parents prior to their child taking said course.

5. I think we have some quality teachers and students within our public schools. Do I believe our focus has been on quality education from the top down? I do not. Our board and administrators have been far too focused on maximizing their income. Make a board up of those focused on academic excellence, excellent administrators, excellent teachers, and parental involvement, and communication, and our schools will flourish.

