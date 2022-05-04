Election 2022: Primary will eliminate 1 of 3 for NPPD seat

Voters in the Nebraska Public Power District’s Subdistrict 4 will eliminate one of three candidates for the next six-year board term in next Tuesday’s primary election.

One-term incumbent Bill Hoyt of rural McCook is accompanied on the primary ballot by David Gale, CEO of North Platte-based Sandhills State Bank, and Hoyt’s two-term predecessor Larry Linstrom, retired utilities manager of North Platte’s Municipal Light & Water.

Linstrom, the NPPD board’s first vice president when Hoyt defeated him in 2016, did not return a primary election questionnaire to The Telegraph.

Subdistrict 4 covers Lincoln, Red Willow, Gosper, Frontier and Hayes counties.

Following are basic biographical facts on Gale and Hoyt and their responses to questions submitted by the newspaper.

David Gale

» Age: 52.

» Address: 3416 Tyler Court, North Platte.

» Family: wife, Kristine; three sons.

» Education: North Platte High School, 1988; bachelor’s degree in business, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; law degree, Creighton University.

» Occupation: CEO, Sandhills State Bank.

» Previous elected offices: none.

» Organizations: captain, U.S. Army Reserve (retired); University of Nebraska Foundation, investment committee.

Bill Hoyt (incumbent)

» Age: 66.

» Address: 71224 Road 384, McCook.

» Family: wife, Barb; two sons, two grandchildren.

» Education: McCook High School, Mid-Plains Community College.

» Occupation: farmer-rancher; former 25-year police detective; firearms trainer for active-duty law enforcement.

» Previous elected offices: NPPD Subdistrict 4 director, 2017-present; Middle Republican Natural Resources District board, 2011-15.

» Organizations: Scouts BSA leader; 4-H leader in shooting sports; former volunteer emergency medical technician and rural and city firefighter; former domestic abuse/sexual assault services board director.

1. Please describe why you believe you’re the best choice to represent this subdistrict on the NPPD board given the challenges ahead in coming years.

» Hoyt: When I first ran for the NPPD board in 2016, I campaigned on stopping rate increases, ensuring reliable electricity and being a strong representative for this subdivision. I have kept my word.

As a member of the NPPD Budget Committee, I cut wasteful spending, which has helped keep your electric bills low. Since I was elected, there hasn’t been a single rate increase. In fact, NPPD has reduced electric bills by 10% since I was elected.

In addition to providing affordable electricity, reliability needs to be the top priority for NPPD. Since my election, for the first time in NPPD history, NPPD was ranked as one of the top-tier most reliable electric utilities in the country. It has maintained this ranking for the last five years.

As we look toward the challenges ahead of us, experience matters. My record speaks for itself, and I will continue my commitment to affordability and reliability if I am re-elected.

» Gale: The election for the NPPD Board of Directors is about one word: leadership. By enacting its net-zero carbon goal, the liberal NPPD Board has thumbed its nose at the wishes of ratepayers throughout Nebraska but especially ratepayers in western Nebraska.

With our agricultural producers and small businesses already struggling with property taxes, inflation, input costs, drought, interest rates and commodity volatility, leadership is needed to ensure higher electricity costs are not added to this list of worries.

As a successful entrepreneur and former infantry officer, I will bring strong, common-sense leadership to the NPPD board.

2. NPPD’s announcement last fall of a “net zero” carbon emissions goal by 2050 has emerged as a major issue in this subdistrict, due in part to Gerald Gentleman Station’s presence within it. Please briefly describe your basic position on the net-zero goal.

» Gale: I am strongly against the liberal NPPD board’s adoption of the net-zero goal and believe it unnecessarily locks Nebraska’s ratepayers into a future of expensive electricity. If elected, one of my primary priorities will be to overturn this ill-conceived decision.

The net-zero goal is the liberal NPPD board’s first step in gutting public power in Nebraska, as the only way to meet the goal is reducing the affordable and reliable power currently generated by Gerald Gentleman and increasing the amount of expensive renewable energy purchased by NPPD from the wholesale power grid.

If NPPD isn’t directly producing power for Nebraska by Nebraskans, then the era of public power in Nebraska is over.

» Hoyt: I was a strong opponent of that goal and voted “no.” As it became clear the measure would pass above my opposition, I was able to implement the metrics or “off ramps” that direct the board to have an annual review of the goal to ensure reliability and low-cost electricity are maintained.

As the representative for this district, I have a strong understanding of the benefits Gerald Gentleman Station brings to our community. As I continue my service on the NPPD board, I plan to ensure that GGS remains part of the NPPD fleet regardless of the net-zero carbon goal.

3. Given the current and state and expected course of pollution-control technology, do you believe Gerald Gentleman can remain an anchor of NPPD’s power generation for the indefinite future? Please elaborate.

» Hoyt: Yes, I do. GGS is a major asset providing reliability through its dispatchable low-cost energy. It operates at peak efficiency, due to the personnel operating and supporting it and in part to its location.

Because we are public power, what a normal business calls profit, we call excess revenues. About half of our excess revenues come from the efficiency of GGS.

Clearly there is an ever-present threat of regulation, but I see nothing currently or on the horizon that would provide a practical alternative to GGS.

Additionally, NPPD is currently exercising a pollution-control pilot program, which if successful will help GGS remain a pillar of the NPPD fleet even in the face of future regulation.

» Gale: Yes, Gerald Gentleman can and should remain an anchor for NPPD’s power generation. In addition to the $250 million in its annual contribution to Lincoln County’s economy and the jobs it provides for 250 families in our area (not even including the employees at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard who proudly haul the coal from the Powder River Basin), Gerald Gentleman is one of the most efficient and environmentally friendly power plants in the world.

As evidence, a study by Siemens and commissioned by the NPPD board concluded if Gerald Gentleman was ever decommissioned, then Nebraska’s electrical rates would double.

4. Views of America’s energy future have divided along partisan lines — one side stressing fossil fuels, the other insisting on alternative energy — instead of charting a broad-based path recognizing that fossil fuels must one day run out and that some level of adjustment is inevitable. Where do you stand on that spectrum of views, and which types of energy should NPPD look at making better use of in generating power?

» Gale: I don’t believe energy is a partisan issue in Nebraska. The base word of conservative is “conserve.”

Being conservative doesn’t mean being anti-environment; it means being pro-common sense. And there are many Democrats and Republicans in Nebraska who would both agree and identify with this characterization of conservatism. Partisanship in NPPD elections has been inserted by the out-of-state and ultra-liberal Sierra Club’s League of Conservation Voters, which has funded the election of a majority of the liberal NPPD board over the past six years — right under our noses.

Nebraskans need to wake up to the presence and volume of national money attempting to influence Nebraska’s most cherished traditions — such as public power.

» Hoyt: I’m quite simply an all-of-the-above proponent. NPPD must put reliability as a first priority by maintaining our current diverse energy mix while actively researching safe, reliable, cost-effective complements to our current fleet that will keep our electricity affordable and reliable for years to come.

5. Progress on NPPD’s R-Project has halted since a Denver federal judge’s 2020 revocation of its burying beetle “incidental take permit,” due in part to plans to run transmission lines over the historic Oregon-California Trail swale ruts on O’Fallon’s Bluff north of Sutherland. Do you believe the R-Project is needed, and if so, what’s your position on its routing, particularly as it leaves Gerald Gentleman?

» Hoyt: As a detective/criminal investigator for over 24 years, I developed the self-discipline to seek out and evaluate multiple resources of information to make the best possible informed decision.

During my research on the R-Project, I gained an understanding of the value of the project for reliability. A big reason why it was proposed is to help ensure that the power produced by the Gerald Gentleman Station is fully utilized to improve reliability of the grid. Building the R-Project only amplifies the important role that GGS plays in NPPD’s fleet.

I remain skeptical of the proposed route, but the proposed project and route were finalized before I was elected.

In cooperation with affected landowners, I traveled the proposed route to see it in person. I researched routing criteria and maps, and I interviewed many people both within and outside NPPD.

With the project now in the arena of the courts, it is unclear when the route will be open to reconsideration. I am open to adjusting the route of the line if the opportunity arises and if the financial implications of doing so will not adversely impact ratepayers.

» Gale: I believe the need for the R-Project is real, as it will supplement NPPD’s power generation throughout Nebraska at times when usage is high, especially during the summer irrigation months.

Ironically, one reason we occasionally need supplemental power is the liberal NPPD board’s increased reliance upon unreliable wind turbines for generation capacity.

The NPPD board’s proposed routing of the R-Project across the private ranches and ecologically sensitive Sandhills (including O’Fallon’s Bluff), instead of along its existing transmission line easements, was a wrongheaded decision — which has predictably and needlessly led to federal government interference in Nebraska’s issues.

In my view, the liberal NPPD board led ratepayers into this expensive fiasco. Its decision to build wind turbines in northern Nebraska caused the need, while hypocritically its attempt to bully ranchers through eminent domain to save a few bucks on the line’s route would have led to the type of environmental harm the board proclaims to oppose.