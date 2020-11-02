Election Day is here, but official results will take longer

It’s here at last.
Election Day 2020 begins in Nebraska at 8 a.m. CST Tuesday (7 a.m. MST), with in-person polling continuing for the following 12 hours at 11 locations in North Platte and nine others in Lincoln County.
Tallies of early ballots received through midday Monday will be the first released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. In-person and remaining early-ballot totals will be added throughout the evening.
All results Tuesday will be unofficial. Lincoln County’s canvassing board will meet Thursday to review the status of “provisional ballots” and tally and release official results.
County Clerk Becky Rossell said her office had received 7,651 completed early ballots by Monday’s lunch hour, nearing the record of 7,999 completed and returned in time to be counted in the May 12 primary.
She hadn’t had time to forecast a likely turnout level among the county’s 24,311 registered voters, said Rossell, who doubles as election commissioner.
As she spoke, other voters were lined up outside her office to cast their own early ballots in person before that option expired at 5 p.m. Monday.
“They’ve been constant the last three or four days,” Rossell said about the lines.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing between voting booths, “we can process only two voters at a time, so we’re processing them as fast as we can.”
She said early-ballot requests, counting people voting in her office after the state’s Oct. 23 deadline to ask for a mailed ballot, had reached 8,318 by mid-Monday. A total of 9,279 early ballots were mailed out for the May primary.
Registered voters who received early ballots but haven’t completed them must return them by Tuesday’s 8 p.m. deadline to be legally counted, Rossell said.
She warned that completed early ballots cannot be accepted at the county’s in-person polling sites.
They must be left at the clerk’s office in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., or put in the county’s official dropboxes at the courthouse’s south door or the Sheriff’s Office parking lot across Jeffers.
Rossell said her employees will be emptying the dropboxes regularly until the 8 p.m. deadline.
As COVID-19 infections have increased locally, she said, some voters have called asking what to do because they’ve tested positive and are now in isolation.
Such voters, as well as any others unable to go to in-person polling sites, may ask someone to serve as their agent to pick up and return a ballot for them, Rossell said.
As with early ballots, completed ballots carried by agents must be in the possession of the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. to be counted.
No individual can serve as an agent for more than two voters, she added.
In other last-minute election advice, Rossell:
» Again warned voters to read the six local and state ballot questions in advance to save time at the polls. The county’s sample ballot is available online at co.lincoln.ne.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/GN20-Sample-Ballot.pdf.
“They’re still not reading it,” Rossell said, “and then we say, ‘Yeah, it’s a long ballot.’”
» Urged voters who didn’t receive or can’t find their postcards listing county polling sites to use the state’s Voter Check site at www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.
By entering his or her first and last name and the county’s name, any Nebraska registered voter can find where he or she is supposed to vote in person.
If you’ve voted early, or if you applied for an early ballot and didn’t get it, you also can use Voter Check to find out when your early ballot was mailed, when it was returned and whether it has been accepted.
Those who applied for but didn’t get early ballots can go to their in-person polling place Tuesday and cast a provisional ballot, Rossell said.
It will be counted Thursday if the canvassing board verifies no other ballot has been cast under that voter’s name.
Registered voters who moved since the primary but failed to update their address also can cast provisional ballots at their new polling places, she said.
In this Series
North Platte Telegraph Voters Guide 2020
-
Mayoral candidates discuss economic development, property taxes
-
North Platte City Council candidates speak on city operations, economic development, property taxes
-
Candidates face off for North Platte Public Schools Board of Education seat
- 11 updates
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.