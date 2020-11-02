Election Day is here, but official results will take longer

No individual can serve as an agent for more than two voters, she added.

In other last-minute election advice, Rossell:

» Again warned voters to read the six local and state ballot questions in advance to save time at the polls. The county’s sample ballot is available online at co.lincoln.ne.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/GN20-Sample-Ballot.pdf.

“They’re still not reading it,” Rossell said, “and then we say, ‘Yeah, it’s a long ballot.’”

» Urged voters who didn’t receive or can’t find their postcards listing county polling sites to use the state’s Voter Check site at www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.

By entering his or her first and last name and the county’s name, any Nebraska registered voter can find where he or she is supposed to vote in person.

If you’ve voted early, or if you applied for an early ballot and didn’t get it, you also can use Voter Check to find out when your early ballot was mailed, when it was returned and whether it has been accepted.

Those who applied for but didn’t get early ballots can go to their in-person polling place Tuesday and cast a provisional ballot, Rossell said.