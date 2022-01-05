Election filings open; incumbents and first-time candidate among first to enter Lincoln County primary

Two incumbents and a first-time candidate were first to enter Lincoln County’s May 10 primary as Nebraska opened its 2022 election filing season Wednesday.
North Platte City Councilman Ty Lucas will seek a second four-year term in the city’s Ward 2. Commissioner Kent Weems will do likewise in the County Board’s District 2.
North Platte’s school board race gained its first entrant as Marcy Hunter, market president of Western Nebraska Bank in North Platte, filed for incumbent Ivan Mitchell’s Ward 1 seat.
Mitchell, recently promoted to chief executive officer of Great Plains Health, has said he’ll finish his four-year school board term but won’t seek re-election.
Incumbents, including those planning to seek a different office, have until Feb. 15 to file for the May 10 ballot. All others have until March 1 to enter the primary.
Village board races won’t be on the ballot until the Nov. 8 general election. A list of offices on local 2022 ballots may be found at co.lincoln.ne.us/2022-elections.
Lucas, 46, was serving on the North Platte Planning Commission when he ousted then-incumbent Councilman Larry Pedersen in the 2018 election. He told The Telegraph he had been “on the fence about running” given his job and the needs of his family. He’s an executive vice president and chief lending officer at NebraskaLand Bank in North Platte.
“But I also feel like it took me the first two years to get oriented and we have so many important things being discussed in North Platte,” he said.
Lucas added that he’s “extremely nervous” about the impact the community’s economic growth will have on an already short local housing supply.
North Platte and the council must be “development supportive” in order to keep expanding available housing stock, he said.
Weems, 61, was the five-member County Board’s chairman in 2021. The registered Republican beat Democrat Randy Stubbs for the District 2 commissioner’s seat in 2018.
If re-elected, he said Wednesday, he’ll support the proposed industrial rail park near Hershey “in any way possible.”
He also wants to keep seeking county government efficiencies, including more interlocal agreements to share services.
“The overall (county) infrastructure has a lot of room for improvement,” particularly when it comes to county roads, Weems said. He lives just south of the Lincoln-Logan county line near Stapleton.
Hunter, 40, said she joined the school board race not because she has any particular issues in mind but because she hopes to serve the district as her children grow.
“The school’s done a lot of good things, and I want to be involved,” she said. “It’s definitely going to grow as the community changes” with emerging economic projects.
Hunter lives near Lake Maloney’s south end with her husband, Ryan, and their sons Charles, 12; Samuel, 11; and Liam, 8. Ryan works with her at Western Nebraska Bank as a vice president and agricultural lender.
The couple’s youngest two sons attend Lake Maloney elementary schools, while Charles attends Adams Middle School, she said.
Marcy Hunter, treasurer of Lake School’s PTO group, graduated from Sutherland High School in 1999 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2003.
She worked at Pinnacle Bank’s Lincoln branch after her UNL graduation, she said. The Hunters moved west in 2010 to open a Western Nebraska Bank branch in Curtis, then did likewise in North Platte in 2014.
