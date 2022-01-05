Election filings open; incumbents and first-time candidate among first to enter Lincoln County primary

“But I also feel like it took me the first two years to get oriented and we have so many important things being discussed in North Platte,” he said.

Lucas added that he’s “extremely nervous” about the impact the community’s economic growth will have on an already short local housing supply.

North Platte and the council must be “development supportive” in order to keep expanding available housing stock, he said.

Weems, 61, was the five-member County Board’s chairman in 2021. The registered Republican beat Democrat Randy Stubbs for the District 2 commissioner’s seat in 2018.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If re-elected, he said Wednesday, he’ll support the proposed industrial rail park near Hershey “in any way possible.”

He also wants to keep seeking county government efficiencies, including more interlocal agreements to share services.

“The overall (county) infrastructure has a lot of room for improvement,” particularly when it comes to county roads, Weems said. He lives just south of the Lincoln-Logan county line near Stapleton.