Former congressional candidate files to establish the MAGA Patriots Party, headquartered in North Platte

Former congressional candidate Mark Elworth Jr. has filed for the second time to establish a new political party in Nebraska.
On Monday, Elworth announced the MAGA Patriots Party on his personal Facebook page and said he has chosen North Platte to be the party headquarters.
“People in the 3rd District have been disenfranchised from state politics and we are going to change that,” Elworth said in the Facebook post.
He said the state Elections Division rejected the first filing for the MAGA Patriots Party.
“They made up a bunch of new rules and paperwork to block us from filing,” Elworth said. “But we have jumped through their first set of barriers.”
Secretary of State Bob Evnen responded to Elworth’s allegations.
“Earlier this month, Mr. Elworth Jr. sent our office a filing to establish a new political party,” Evnen said in an email. “The establishment of political parties is governed by Section 32-716 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. Mr. Elworth’s Jr. filing was deficient in various respects.”
An email was sent to Elworth advising him of the deficiencies in the petition form, Evnen said. He said Elworth responded to the staff member “appreciatively” and the Elections Division “has not heard from him since.”
“If Mr. Elworth Jr. claims that our office made up new rules for him, he is mistaken and that is inaccurate,” Evnen said. “We apply the laws that the Legislature has passed, and that is what we did with respect to Mr. Elworth’s Jr. petition.”
Elworth said the potential new party’s goal is simple: “Get real people in office.”
“The Nebraska Republicans have failed us,” he wrote in the Facebook post. “They no longer work or compete for your votes. They have ulterior motives without your best interests in mind.”
Elworth said a schedule of events will be coming out, and he is looking for volunteers to help run the party.
“We will run a candidate that can knock Ben Sasse out (of) his seat,” Elworth said. “We will take down the Republicans’ hold on Nebraska and change this state for the better, put it in the hands of the people.”
Elworth’s petition filing lists an Omaha address, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
In 2020, Elworth ran for the 3rd Congressional District seat held by Rep. Adrian Smith. After running unopposed in the Democratic primary, he said he wanted to leave the party and form his own, the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
Elworth said he is still working to get the Legal Marijuana Now Party recognized as well.
“Everything starts somewhere and we the people are taking our state and country back,” Ellsworth said.
