Former congressional candidate files to establish the MAGA Patriots Party, headquartered in North Platte

“If Mr. Elworth Jr. claims that our office made up new rules for him, he is mistaken and that is inaccurate,” Evnen said. “We apply the laws that the Legislature has passed, and that is what we did with respect to Mr. Elworth’s Jr. petition.”

Elworth said the potential new party’s goal is simple: “Get real people in office.”

“The Nebraska Republicans have failed us,” he wrote in the Facebook post. “They no longer work or compete for your votes. They have ulterior motives without your best interests in mind.”

Elworth said a schedule of events will be coming out, and he is looking for volunteers to help run the party.

“We will run a candidate that can knock Ben Sasse out (of) his seat,” Elworth said. “We will take down the Republicans’ hold on Nebraska and change this state for the better, put it in the hands of the people.”

Elworth’s petition filing lists an Omaha address, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

In 2020, Elworth ran for the 3rd Congressional District seat held by Rep. Adrian Smith. After running unopposed in the Democratic primary, he said he wanted to leave the party and form his own, the Legal Marijuana Now Party.