Groene narrowly defeated in bid to keep Education Committee chairmanship

State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte has been narrowly defeated for a third two-year term as chairman of the Legislature's Education Committee. After a 24-24 first-ballot tie (with one senator not voting), Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz defeated Groene 25-23 on the second ballot. Walz was the 2018 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.

Four other western Nebraska lawmakers were unopposed to lead committees on the 2020 Unicameral's first day:

* Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango was elected chairman of the Legislature's Executive Board, which operates the Legislature day-to-day. Hughes had been Natural Resources District chairman.

* Sen. John Stinner of Gering won a third two-year term as Appropriations Committee chairman.

* Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg won a second term as Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee chairman.

* Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon likewise won a second term as Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee chairman.