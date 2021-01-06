Groene narrowly defeated in bid to keep Education Committee chairmanship

State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte has been narrowly defeated for a third two-year term as chairman of the Legislature's Education Committee. After a 24-24 first-ballot tie (with one senator not voting), Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz defeated Groene 25-23 on the second ballot. Walz was the 2018 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.
Four other western Nebraska lawmakers were unopposed to lead committees on the 2020 Unicameral's first day:
* Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango was elected chairman of the Legislature's Executive Board, which operates the Legislature day-to-day. Hughes had been Natural Resources District chairman.
* Sen. John Stinner of Gering won a third two-year term as Appropriations Committee chairman.
* Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg won a second term as Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee chairman.
* Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon likewise won a second term as Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee chairman.
Sen. Mike Hilgers of rural Lincoln was unopposed for election as speaker of the Legislature, succeeding Jim Scheer of Norfolk (who left due to term limits).
