Homeowners seek shorter setbacks for new garage

A couple’s request for shorter side-yard setbacks for a garage behind their home accounts for Tuesday’s main business for the North Platte Board of Adjustment.

Election of new officers also appears on the agenda for the five-member panel, which will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Marcene Franzen is the panel’s current leader, but the vice chair’s position is vacant, said city Planning Administrator Judy Clark.

The Board of Adjustment has the final word on variances from city zoning regulations. It also rules on appeals of city staff members’ decisions when applying zoning and building regulations.

Panel members will hold a public hearing before voting on Dustin and Shannon Roberts’ request for a side-yard setback variance for their proposed garage at 524 N. Allen Ave.

The couple’s home, located just south and west of West Sixth Street and Allen, has a built-in garage and driveway fronting the latter street.

The Robertses want to build a 30-by-32-foot garage next to an alley behind and just northwest of their home, according to a map in the Board of Adjustment’s public agenda book.