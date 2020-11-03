Hooker County results

Unofficial results.
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 375
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 59
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 7
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 349
Chris Janicek (D) 48
Gene Siadek (L) 17
Write-in 14
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative — District 3
Adrian Smith (R) 373
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 43
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 14
COUNTY TICKET
Hooker County Board
Bryan L. Crisp (R) 404
Write-in 3
Hooker County Surveyor
Shall the county surveyor be an elected office?
FOR election 297
AGAINST election 96
NONPARTISAN TICKET
Legislature
District 43
Tom Brewer 210
Tanya Storer 214
Write-in 3
JUDGES
Workers’ Compensation Court
Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine
Yes 277
No 64
Retain Judge Dirk V. Block
Yes 267
No 67
11th Judicial District District Court
Retain Judge Richard A. Birch
Yes 267
No 69
County Court
Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg
Yes 269
No 70
Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull
Yes 293
No 66
Mid-Plains Community College Board
District 3
Kirk R. Crawley 312
At Large
Ted A. Klug Jr. 321
Upper Loup Natural Resources District
Subdistrict 2
Judy Ridenour 376
Custer Public Power District Board
At Large (vote for 2)
Bradley Bartak 278
Wayne V. Licking 317
Write-in 1
Educational Service Unit 16
District 8
Sooky Marks 407
SCHOOL TICKET
Mullen School Board
At Large (vote for 3)
Michael J. French 359
Travis W. Hampton 352
Dane Peterson 355
Write-in 6
VILLAGE TICKET
Mullen Village Board
(vote for 3)
Joshua Barnes 217
Tanner Crisp 245
Devan Polt 197
Write-in 10
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES
Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
For 206
Against 181
Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas
For 184
Against 178
Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans
For 255
Against 115
Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks
For 193
Against 204
Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission
For 187
Against 213
Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues
For 209
Against 186
