Hooker County results
Hooker County results

Unofficial results.

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 375

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D) 59

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L) 7

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 349

Chris Janicek (D) 48

Gene Siadek (L) 17

Write-in 14

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative — District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 373

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 43

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 14

COUNTY TICKET

Hooker County Board

Bryan L. Crisp (R) 404

Write-in 3

Hooker County Surveyor

Shall the county surveyor be an elected office?

FOR election 297

AGAINST election 96

NONPARTISAN TICKET

Legislature

District 43

Tom Brewer 210

Tanya Storer 214

Write-in 3

JUDGES

Workers’ Compensation Court

Retain Judge Thomas E. Stine

Yes 277

No 64

Retain Judge Dirk V. Block

Yes 267

No 67

11th Judicial District District Court

Retain Judge Richard A. Birch

Yes 267

No 69

County Court

Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg

Yes 269

No 70

Retain Judge Kent D. Turnbull

Yes 293

No 66

Mid-Plains Community College Board

District 3

Kirk R. Crawley 312

At Large

Ted A. Klug Jr. 321

Upper Loup Natural Resources District

Subdistrict 2

Judy Ridenour 376

Custer Public Power District Board

At Large (vote for 2)

Bradley Bartak 278

Wayne V. Licking 317

Write-in 1

Educational Service Unit 16

District 8

Sooky Marks 407

SCHOOL TICKET

Mullen School Board

At Large (vote for 3)

Michael J. French 359

Travis W. Hampton 352

Dane Peterson 355

Write-in 6

VILLAGE TICKET

Mullen Village Board

(vote for 3)

Joshua Barnes 217

Tanner Crisp 245

Devan Polt 197

Write-in 10

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS/INITIATIVES

Amendment 1: Eliminate slavery/involuntary servitude as punishment for crime

For 206

Against 181

Amendment 2: Extend TIF repayment to 20 years for “extremely blighted” areas

For 184

Against 178

Initiative 428: Limit interest rate on payday loans

For 255

Against 115

Initiative 429: Authorize games of chance at licensed racetracks

For 193

Against 204

Initiative 430: Establish Nebraska Gaming Commission

For 187

Against 213

Initiative 431: Impose 20% tax on gross gaming revenue and distribute tax revenues

For 209

Against 186

