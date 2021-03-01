Iron Eagle, Walker Road plans on North Platte City Council's agenda

Chief Industries’ proposed lease-purchase agreement to take over Iron Eagle Golf Course will be taken up toward the end of Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council meeting.
The agenda for the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Council chamber, 211 W. Third St., also includes a separate proposal to sell a piece of city land for a new Kwik Stop near West Walker Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue.
Chief subsidiary C&L Land Inc. would lease Iron Eagle for $10 a year through the end of 2022 and could buy the 18-hole course for $10,000 at any point during the lease run.
The Grand Island-based firm, which expects to roll Iron Eagle into its proposed neighboring “senior living” complex, would pay a $5,000 nonrefundable fee for the lease. That fee would be applied to the $10,000 price if Chief exercises its purchase option.
City officials say Chief has indicated it’ll keep operating Iron Eagle as a golf course at least through the run of the lease. It also would take over city leases of the course’s driving range and golf equipment.
Council members will vote first on an ordinance authorizing the deal, then —if they favor it — on whether to authorize Mayor Brandon Kelliher to execute it.
As with all proposed ordinances, the Iron Eagle sale would need three “yes” votes unless council members waive that rule.
The same three-reading rule applies to a pair of ordinances that would clear the way for the city to sell a 188-foot-by-377-foot plot of land for $60,000 to KSAP Inc., owner of Kwik Stop.
That plot sits within a 95.44-acre strip of city-owned land that won initial council approval Feb. 16 to be rezoned B-2 highway commercial.
It sits south of the Walker Road intersection on Buffalo Bill’s east side, across from Indian Meadows Golf Course. The planned convenience store would be Kwik Stop’s seventh in North Platte.
Council members will hold first-round debate on the land-sale ordinance after their second-round consideration of the rezoning ordinance.
In other business, the council will:
» Hear a presentation from the North Platte Trails Network Committee on its plans to enhance the Centennial Park portion of its hike-bike trail system. No action will be taken on the matter Tuesday.
» Hold second-round debate on an ordinance giving city officials some leeway in applying landscaping codes on certain difficult parcels. Council members gave the measure first-round approval Feb. 16.
» Decide whether to approve a $387,994 purchase agreement with Platte Valley Communications of Lexington to replace the Fire Department’s hand-held and portable radios.
The North Platte Rural Fire District would cover 25% of the system’s cost, leaving a net cost to the city of $290,995.
Efforts to gain federal grants to help replace the radios were unsuccessful, Fire Chief Dennis Thompson said in a Feb. 19 letter to the city.
» Consider spending a net $30,704 to replace a Police Department vehicle totaled in a Dec. 16 collision and $26,948 to buy a four-wheel-drive pickup truck for the Water Department.
Both items are part of the council’s seven-item “consent agenda,” which will be approved with one vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.
Anderson Auto Group of Lincoln submitted a $35,591 bid for a 2021 Ford Taurus Police Interceptor SUV to replace the wrecked 2017 Taurus interceptor, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said in a council memorandum.
Outfitting the SUV with other necessary equipment raises its gross cost to $42,504, Kibbon said. That will be partly offset by a $11,800 payment from the city’s insurance carrier.
Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge & RAM will supply the Water Department with a 2021 Dodge pickup to replace a 1993 Chevrolet Astro cargo van, Kibbon said.
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.