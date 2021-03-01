Iron Eagle, Walker Road plans on North Platte City Council's agenda

Chief Industries’ proposed lease-purchase agreement to take over Iron Eagle Golf Course will be taken up toward the end of Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council meeting.

The agenda for the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Council chamber, 211 W. Third St., also includes a separate proposal to sell a piece of city land for a new Kwik Stop near West Walker Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Chief subsidiary C&L Land Inc. would lease Iron Eagle for $10 a year through the end of 2022 and could buy the 18-hole course for $10,000 at any point during the lease run.

The Grand Island-based firm, which expects to roll Iron Eagle into its proposed neighboring “senior living” complex, would pay a $5,000 nonrefundable fee for the lease. That fee would be applied to the $10,000 price if Chief exercises its purchase option.

City officials say Chief has indicated it’ll keep operating Iron Eagle as a golf course at least through the run of the lease. It also would take over city leases of the course’s driving range and golf equipment.

Council members will vote first on an ordinance authorizing the deal, then —if they favor it — on whether to authorize Mayor Brandon Kelliher to execute it.