Jacobson outraised, outspent Bruns in primary race

Four-month state Sen. Mike Jacobson held a nearly 2-to-1 fundraising advantage in the spring primary season, despite finishing a close second in the three-candidate District 42 race.

Jacobson raised $159,254 from his Feb. 23 appointment to the May 10 vote, according to final primary-season campaign finance reports filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, who declared his candidacy in 2021, raised $93,812 between his informal entry and the primary election.

Bruns edged out Jacobson by 137 votes in the recently expanded District 42, which now includes four Sandhills counties and most of Perkins County in addition to its Lincoln County base.

Both North Platte men advanced to the Nov. 8 general election. The third candidate, Brenda Fourtner of Maxwell, was eliminated in the primary voting.

Total and top individual donors to regional candidates Following are combined total and top individual donations and spending (including in-kind va…

Jacobson also outspent Bruns during the election’s runup, $159,234 to $65,548, despite the latter having a substantial head start.

Bruns, however, had $28,264 in cash on hand as of the May 10 vote compared with Jacobson’s $5,355, according to their post-primary finance reports.

Jacobson’s campaign expanded its list of donations from political action committees or other entities during the last two weeks before the primary.

New types of donors to the NebraskaLand Bank founder and CEO’s candidacy included road contractors, hospitals, medical interests, a natural gas provider and beverage firms.

Jacobson has received a combined $29,729 from PACs and other entities, including new and previous donations from groups representing bankers, real estate agents, accountants, insurance companies, lawyers, gaming interests, local businesses and the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Bruns’ $22,954 in donations other than from individuals have primarily come from Lincoln County businesses. Exceptions have been from the Nebraska Realtors PAC — which has given $2,000 to each District 42 finalist — and $500 from the campaign committee of Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings.

Jacobson has been the top contributor to his own campaign, with his post-primary report listing $30,000 in outright donations and $40,000 in outstanding personal loans.

Robert Lundeen of North Platte, who also has donated to both candidates, remains Bruns’ leading individual contributor.

West central Nebraska’s other Unicameral primary race in District 44 was one-sided in both fundraising and the May 10 vote totals.

Teresa Ibach of rural Sumner topped Grant City Superintendent Edward Dunn by more than a 3-to-1 margin. Both candidates automatically advanced to November’s general election.

Ibach had raised $66,269 and spent $41,866 as of the May vote, while Dunn hadn’t raised or spent the minimum $5,000 that requires filing a campaign finance report with the state.

Several PACs also have fallen in behind Ibach, including committees representing bankers, real estate agents, hospitals and medical and broadband interests; a State Capitol lobbying firm, the Archer Daniels Midland food processing corporation and both the Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroads.

Neither of Nebraska’s major railroads had yet made donations in the District 42 race. Neither had the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation PAC, which has donated $1,100 to Ibach’s campaign, nor outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, who gave Ibach’s committee $10,000.

In campaign-finance highlights from other western Nebraska regional races:

» Outgoing Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg ended the primary season with a huge fundraising advantage in his bid to be western Nebraska’s next member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Williams and former State Board of Education member Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City advanced to the general election, with Williams leading the primary balloting by nearly 2,000 votes.

The two-term state lawmaker, however, had received $360,582 in donations since declaring his regents candidacy in 2021. Wilmot, who entered early this year, had taken in just $23,203.

Williams transferred $185,327 from his soon-to-be-defunct Unicameral campaign committee to his NU campaign. Five of his Unicameral colleagues also donated to his effort, as did the campaign committee of outgoing District 7 Regent Bob Phares of North Platte.

Nearly half of Wilmot’s donor total came from a $10,000 contribution from Ricketts, according to her post-primary financial report.

» Kevin Stocker of Scottsbluff, who barely ousted incumbent District 5 Public Service Commissioner Mary Ridder of rural Callaway, accounted for $32,000 of the $38,992 in donations to his own campaign.

Ridder, who received 21,154 votes in the Republican primary to Stocker’s 22,590, didn’t raise or spend enough money to have to file a financial report. Stocker will be unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.

» Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte, the primary front-runner for western Nebraska’s State Board of Education seat, continued to enjoy a financial advantage in the District 7 race.

Tegtmeier, who enjoyed more than a 3-to-1 margin over incumbent Robin Stevens of Gothenburg, had collected $83,810 in donations compared with Stevens’ $63,163 as of the May vote. Pat Moore, the third candidate, was eliminated.

Most of Tegtmeier’s donations have come from individuals, led by Ricketts with $20,000 and Tom Peed of Lincoln with $10,000.

Stevens personally accounted for half of his total contributions but also has received a combined $5,000 from the Nebraska State Education Association and its campaign PAC.

» North Platte’s David Gale, who led a three-man primary race for the Nebraska Public Power District’s Subdistrict 4 seat, enjoyed a more than 2-to-1 donation advantage over incumbent Bill Hoyt of McCook.

Gale had taken in $25,868 as of May 10, with about half of that coming from personal donations or loans to his campaign.

Hoyt personally accounted for the $9,951 he had raised as of the same date, according to his campaign finance report.

Gale led Hoyt in primary balloting by about 550 votes, with both eliminating former Subdistrict 4 board member Larry Linstrom of North Platte.

General election filing deadlines Filing deadlines for Nebraska’s Nov. 8 general election are approaching for the few local and regional races whose candidates didn’t have to file for the May 10 primary. That group includes village boards; Educational Service Unit boards; county noxious weed boards and township boards; and boards of public power districts that gross less than $40 million a year. Incumbents on those boards, as well as any current elected officeholder in the state, have until July 15 to file for the general election, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office. All other candidates for those boards have until Aug. 1 to file for the Nov. 8 election. — Todd von Kampen

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.