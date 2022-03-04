Lee Bird Field annexation plan on agenda at special North Platte Planning Commission

Two proposed ordinances on issues related to North Platte’s Lee Bird Field annexation plan will be taken up at a special city Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.

Public hearings will be held on measures to establish a zoning “overlay district” at the Platte River forks and set the stage for the city to allow firearms hunting in various parts of the area to be annexed.

The planning panel’s special meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St. It’ll be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

Residents who don’t attend in person may follow the meeting remotely at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes.

The proposed ordinances cover issues that have arisen since city officials began considering the Lee Bird annexation at the start of the year, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.

City Council members gave second-round approval March 1 to the actual quartet of annexation ordinances, setting up final votes at their March 15 meeting.

Each annexation ordinance covers a different segment of the nearly 2,000-acre area, with the North Platte Regional Airport’s parcel being by far the largest.

Clark said the follow-up ordinances related to hunting and the Platte forks also will be considered by the council March 15. The Planning Commission first must decide whether to recommend approval, she said.

City officials started discussing overlay districts as comments on annexing the airport area started coming in at recent council and Planning Commission meetings.

Clark said an overlay district doesn’t change its area’s underlying zoning — residential, commercial, industrial or another type.

It does specify particular activities that can be conducted within that district despite its general zoning, she said.

Existing city codes forbid the firing of projectiles within city limits. That has led some local hunters to worry they won’t be able to hunt along the North Platte River inside the annexation area.

One of the ordinances on Tuesday’s Planning Commission agenda would change current city codes so the council could permit hunting in given areas, Clark said.

If the council adopts that ordinance, a specific overlay district addressing hunting within the annexation area could be adopted after that, she added.

The overlay district to be reviewed at Tuesday’s special meeting would address management issues for the Tri-County Project diversion dam, just east of where the Platte’s two branches join.

The smallest and southernmost of the four parcels to be annexed covers the dam and surrounding property owned by its operator, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.

Central officials have said they won’t oppose bringing their land into the city but also want to ensure they can continue managing the dam and their property as they need to.

One of those issues also involves hunting. Central generally forbids it at the Platte forks but grants special permits to its employees and board members, natural resources and compliance manager Michael Drain said Feb. 15.

