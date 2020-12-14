Lincoln Co. Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright recognized for service

Lincoln County Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright is retiring Jan. 15, and on Monday he was honored with a brief ceremony.

County department heads and commissioners gathered in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse to say farewell to Wright. Commissioner Joe Hewgley presented a plaque to Wright as a reference was made to the lively discussions that sometimes took place between the two “Joes.”

“It’s with great pleasure, my friend, you and I have been out here a long time,” Hewgley said. “It’s like a marriage, good and bad.”

Wright began his run with Lincoln County on Dec. 19, 1987.

“What a pleasure working with you,” Hewgley said. “The one thing that I can say is from the bottom of my heart you always, always gave 110% of your time and abilities to what was best for the county.”

Hewgley said on numerous weekends he would see Wright’s car parked at the courthouse working on what were supposed to be his days off.

Hewgley then read the text on the plaque as he presented it to Wright.

“Joe Wright, in appreciation of your years of dedicated service to the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office, Dec. 19, 1987, to Jan. 15, 2021.”