Lincoln County board approves substantial pay raises for officials

Winners of this year’s elections for Lincoln County offices will find substantial one-time pay raises awaiting them once they’re sworn in.
Commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to raise salaries between 7.9% and 34.1% for the 2023-26 period for the five County Board members and the nine “row officials” separately elected to lead certain departments.
State law gave the County Board until Saturday to set annual salaries for those positions for the four-year cycle starting in January 2023.
Under another state law, none of their current occupants are guaranteed to receive the higher pay except the three commissioners who were last elected in 2020. The other 11 elected county officials must win Nov. 8 to join them.
County Board members generally agreed with a special Nebraska Association of County Officials committee’s recommendation to make “every effort ... to provide a livable income which will attract and retain competent candidates” to run for office or fill vacancies.
In other Nebraska counties, “professionals are leaving local governments in alarming numbers,” said new Commissioner Micaela Wuehler, who led a five-member county officials’ committee on 2023-26 pay levels.
“It benefits every person who comes into any one of our county offices to have people who are experienced, qualified and know what they’re doing.”
Veteran Commissioner Joe Hewgley, who sat on NACO’s quadrennial salary committee, seconded Wuehler’s motion to approve the County Board pay resolution.
“I think the base salaries are very, very solid, especially for our array” of Lincoln County and eight counties of similar size, he said.
Annual pay raises for the rest of the 2023-26 cycle would be limited to estimated inflation rates, as was the case with the County Board’s last pay resolution in 2019.
But post-2023 boosts will be about 3.1% per year — compared with 1.6% for 2020, 2021 and 2022 — to reflect recent higher inflation.
Wuehler and Chris Bruns, the other commissioner on Lincoln County’s pay committee, said some row officials haven’t been recognized in past pay cycles for the extra duties they conduct.
They specifically cited Sheriff Jerome Kramer, who also runs the Lincoln County Detention Center, and County Clerk Becky Rossell, who supervises local elections as the county’s election commissioner. Both have already filed for re-election.
Kramer has some jail sergeants “who do a valuable job for our county. They were making more than him,” Bruns said. “I think that’s wrong.”
The combined post of sheriff and jail director will grow by 21.1% to $104,720 in 2023, based on NACO recommendations for sheriffs who do both. Total pay for the clerk/election commissioner will go up by 16.6% to $92,752.
The county attorney would remain the highest-paid county employee, though the position’s 2023 pay of $119,680 will be only 8.1% higher than this year.
If the sheriff were to give up the jail or the county clerk the elections job, “the additional compensation awarded (them) shall also discontinue” for those positions, the County Board salary resolution says.
Its individual pay levels were based on the NACO committee’s recommended $74,800 minimum salary for full-time elected officials in counties of Lincoln County’s size.
The register of deeds and public defender will receive that amount in 2023, amounting to an 8.1% raise. The treasurer, assessor and clerk of the district court each will receive $78,540.
Neither the county surveyor nor the five commissioners are deemed to hold full-time jobs. Commissioners, who are considered half-time, will see their pay leap 34.1% from $27,890 this year to $37,400 next year. The surveyor’s salary will rise from $15,098 to $18,700.
Hewgley, in his 37th consecutive year on the County Board, said “I can’t think of a year that I wasn’t a Scrooge with every office, including ours,” about county salary levels.
But county board members in similar eastern Colorado counties make $60,000 to $70,000, he said. “They don’t put in any more hours. ... So maybe it’s time for me to bite the bullet.”
Rossell, County Assessor Julie Stenger and Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer joined Wuehler and Bruns on the county’s salary committee for elected officials.
Others on the committee were able to offer their thoughts during a committee meeting last fall, Rossell said.
In other business Monday, the County Board:
» Asked the Sheriff’s Office, which already provides courthouse security, to take over management of electronic “door passes” for courthouse employees and primary responsibility for electronically locking and unlocking all courthouse doors.
County Board assistant Tammy White said she has been in charge of the latter. Because the Sheriff’s Office is on 24-hour duty and White isn’t, Bruns said, it would make more sense to have White back up the Sheriff’s Office.
» Received a single, $210,000 bid from Winston Michael Contracting LLC of Omaha to build a fabric-covered “salt shed” storage building for the county Roads Department.
Commissioners tabled action on the bid, which Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said was higher than