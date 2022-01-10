Lincoln County board approves substantial pay raises for officials

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The combined post of sheriff and jail director will grow by 21.1% to $104,720 in 2023, based on NACO recommendations for sheriffs who do both. Total pay for the clerk/election commissioner will go up by 16.6% to $92,752.

The county attorney would remain the highest-paid county employee, though the position’s 2023 pay of $119,680 will be only 8.1% higher than this year.

If the sheriff were to give up the jail or the county clerk the elections job, “the additional compensation awarded (them) shall also discontinue” for those positions, the County Board salary resolution says.

Its individual pay levels were based on the NACO committee’s recommended $74,800 minimum salary for full-time elected officials in counties of Lincoln County’s size.

The register of deeds and public defender will receive that amount in 2023, amounting to an 8.1% raise. The treasurer, assessor and clerk of the district court each will receive $78,540.

Neither the county surveyor nor the five commissioners are deemed to hold full-time jobs. Commissioners, who are considered half-time, will see their pay leap 34.1% from $27,890 this year to $37,400 next year. The surveyor’s salary will rise from $15,098 to $18,700.