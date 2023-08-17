An initial 2023-24 budget presentation and bids to finally replace the historic Sutherland State Aid Bridge top Monday’s agenda for Lincoln County commissioners.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

North Platte accountant Susan Maline, who helps county officials prepare the annual budget, will present the draft budget at 10:15 a.m. for the county fiscal year that started July 1.

The 2022-23 county budget totaled just under $63 million for all funds. It charged a property tax rate of 31.4 cents per $100 of taxable value, based on a tax request of just under $16.7 million. Both the rate and tax request dropped from their 2021-22 levels.

Commissioners will hold a second weekly budget work session after finishing the rest of their agenda. The County Board expects to hold its budget hearing and vote on adoption Sept. 25.

At 10 a.m., commissioners will mark a milestone decades in the making when they open bids to build a new North Platte River bridge near the narrow 1914 State Aid Bridge on Prairie Trace Road four miles north of Sutherland.

The current bridge, which will remain in place, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992. It was one of 17 multiple-span concrete arch bridges built with state assistance in the 1910s and 1920s.

Commissioners have listed the bridge’s replacement as a priority since 1986 but watched it move up and down the state’s priority list. The replacement cost is estimated at $6.8 million.

County Board members will recommend one of the bids received Monday to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz has said construction of the new bridge should take about a year.

Also Monday, commissioners will:

Consider awarding a bid to build a multipurpose building for Region 51 Emergency Management and other county offices near 1621 W. 10th St. in North Platte. The County Board received three bids Aug. 14 ranging from $409,200 to $436,736.

Take up renewal of their annual interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte for dispatching services. City Council members ratified the renewal Tuesday.

Decide whether to sign a public service agreement with Three + One, an investment firm listed as a preferred partner by the Nebraska Association of County Officials and the National Association of Counties.