Lincoln County board of commissioners fixes error on North Platte High School bond

The North Platte school board’s Sept. 14 tax-request resolution correctly zeroed out the NPHS bond fund and asked for $120,505 from former Lake Maloney School patrons toward their building’s bonds.

But a supplemental school form wrongly applied the districtwide taxable value to the Lake Maloney request. County officials then zeroed out the wrong bond fund, Rossell said.

Former Lake Maloney district land had a combined 2020 taxable value of $253,702,643, just over 10% of the districtwide valuation of $2,496,005,032.

In other business Monday, commissioners:

» Voted 4-1 to accept bids at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 for replacing three aging county road graders, likely with used but newer models.

The county’s 2020-21 budget sets aside $450,000 for that purpose, including trade-ins.

Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said the county typically avoids buying brand-new equipment and trades in older machines before they start racking up high repair bills.

Commissioner Kent Weems voted against taking bids, saying the county is spending money on long-needed road improvements and could offset some of that cost by delaying the graders’ replacement.