Lincoln County board of commissioners fixes error on North Platte High School bond

Lincoln County commissioners Monday fixed a tax-setting mistake connected to December’s pending North Platte High School bond payoff.
Sitting as the county’s Board of Equalization, the board passed a resolution affirming that school district patrons will pay no 2020-21 property taxes on NPHS bonds.
Its annual tax-setting resolution Oct. 12 erroneously listed North Platte Public Schools’ $120,505 bond-tax request from former Lake Maloney School District patrons under the high school bond fund.
When a 2006 state law forced former K-8 districts to merge with K-12 districts, North Platte absorbed bonds for the current Lake Maloney School issued before the merger.
All North Platte patrons, including those in former K-8 districts, have been responsible for repaying NPHS bonds under a district “affiliation” law preceding the merger law.
School officials have said the last Lake Maloney bond payment will be made in December 2022, two years after the imminent NPHS bond payoff.
December’s final bond payment for the high school, which opened in 2003, will be made with districtwide taxes collected last year.
Errors by both the school district and the county made Monday’s corrected resolution necessary, said County Clerk Becky Rossell.
The North Platte school board’s Sept. 14 tax-request resolution correctly zeroed out the NPHS bond fund and asked for $120,505 from former Lake Maloney School patrons toward their building’s bonds.
But a supplemental school form wrongly applied the districtwide taxable value to the Lake Maloney request. County officials then zeroed out the wrong bond fund, Rossell said.
Former Lake Maloney district land had a combined 2020 taxable value of $253,702,643, just over 10% of the districtwide valuation of $2,496,005,032.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
» Voted 4-1 to accept bids at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 for replacing three aging county road graders, likely with used but newer models.
The county’s 2020-21 budget sets aside $450,000 for that purpose, including trade-ins.
Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said the county typically avoids buying brand-new equipment and trades in older machines before they start racking up high repair bills.
Commissioner Kent Weems voted against taking bids, saying the county is spending money on long-needed road improvements and could offset some of that cost by delaying the graders’ replacement.
Two 1998 graders with more than 20,000 hours of service apiece would be replaced, O’Dell said, as well as a 2001 grader with 16,245 hours.
» Approved a subdivision request by Thomas and Kimberly McMichael that combines two lots into one along Fairway Avenue south of Lake Maloney.
» Held an executive session regarding litigation against the county.
