Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to meet Monday

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will consider setting a date to discuss the 1- and 6-year Road Plan for the county.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Plate.

In other business, the board will:

» Discuss and consider a contract with Mid-Continental Restoration Co. Inc. for an exterior coating project at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Community Awareness Project Sub grant award agreement.

» Discuss and consider the appointment of Troy Merritt to the Veterans Service Committee.

» Discuss and consider reappointment of Jerry Jurgens, Michael Cain and Steve Anton to the Veterans Service Committee.

» Discuss and consider potential retirement of Paul Cooper as Veterans Service Officer, selection process, and requirements of the position.

» Go into closed session to discuss “strategy with respect to pending or imminent litigation, real estate purchase, deployment of security personnel and devices or evaluation of job performance so as to prevent needless injury to reputation (if necessary).”