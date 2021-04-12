Lincoln County Board passes resolution designating county as 'Second Amendment sanctuary'

Weems said Sheriff Jerome Kramer agreed with the board that “no infringement on the Second Amendment is OK in his world.”

Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer worked with Kramer to make sure everybody was on the same page with the language of the resolution, Weems said.

“Even though it’s symbolic and the buck stops with the Supreme Court, we still want to go on record,” Weems said. “We encourage other municipalities, town boards, village boards to also consider adopting such a resolution to let Washington know we take this very seriously.”

The board also unanimously passed the resolution opposing the executive order known as “30 by 30.”

“Why would you take control of private property where the best steward of that property is the person who has to make a living off of it,” Weems said. “They don’t abuse that land — they preserve it, they provide erosion control, they put shelter belts in place to provide that erosion control.”

Commissioner Jerry Woodruff agreed with Weems’ assessment.