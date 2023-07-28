In addition to considering a grant of startup funds for Lincoln County’s new inland port authority, county commissioners Monday will hear their annual report on the county’s three-year “plan of assessment.”

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., and will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel. To watch, visit youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.

The County Board has set 11:30 a.m. to discuss allocating somewhere between $30,000 and $40,000 of the county’s federal COVID-19 aid to the Nebraska International Port of the Plains board for startup costs. That board will hold its first meeting later Monday.

County Assessor Julie Stenger at 9:45 a.m. will present her annual assessment plan, which outlines the areas and property types that she and her staff will review over the next three years.

State law requires assessors to physically review the condition of every property in their county at least once every six years to update the information they use to set taxable values. Sales of similar properties also drive the annual valuation process.

Stenger’s office updated its records on North Platte’s commercial properties in 2022 and properties north of the Union Pacific tracks earlier this year. Properties south of the tracks are scheduled for review in 2024.

Commissioners also plan at 10:30 a.m. to take part in a focus-group discussion with a team led by Marvin Planning Associates of David City. It’s updating the county’s and North Platte’s separate comprehensive plans and the joint city-county housing study last revised in 2018.

North Platte City Council members will take part in a similar focus-group discussion at a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday work session before their 5:30 p.m. meeting.

In other business, the County Board will:

Consider renewing the county’s property, liability and workers compensation insurance for 2023.

Discuss hiring pest and predator field operators.

Take up a proposed replat of the site of a planned storage building for Region 51 Emergency Management and other county offices.