Lincoln County commissioners appoint department chiefs for 2021

Bruns added that “I don’t know that training is going on” on operating road equipment, though he acknowledge that COVID-19 safety measures have hampered that effort.

Weems agreed that O’Dell’s department has stepped up its performance, but “it’s my opinion a lot of (that) impetus would not be in place were it not for the impetus from the board.

“Historically, this has been a reactive department rather than proactive,” he added.

But Woodruff, who declared that “I was very negative about the department” a year ago, said he “has seen tremendous improvements in responsiveness to my questions” that justified “positive consideration” for O’Dell.

He added that “this is probably the most visible department in the county and the most emotional” in regard to constituents’ reactions to road conditions.

It’s also a department with 1,800 miles of roads to contend with, Henry said, meaning the county will always have new road problems to deal with as others are solved.

“I really have a problem with people coming down on Lincoln County roads,” he said. “They need to drive in Custer County or Logan County or Frontier County.”