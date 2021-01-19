Lincoln County commissioners appoint department chiefs for 2021

For the second straight year, Carla O’Dell has been reappointed as Lincoln County’s highway superintendent by a narrow 3-2 County Board vote.
Commissioners divided in O’Dell’s favor Tuesday while casting votes on 2021 reappointments for four department chiefs who work directly for the County Board.
The others — Noxious Weed Supervisor Todd Herndon, Veterans Service Officer Paul Cooper and Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers — were retained on unanimous 5-0 votes.
Commissioners began voting to set 2021 salaries for the four, but then put off action until Feb. 1 to compare them with county pay scales within and outside Lincoln County.
The five-member board debated the quartet’s reappointments without any of them in the commissioners’ room, though O’Dell had presented a report on the county Department of Roads’ 2020 activities shortly before.
She listed 43 rural roads and intersections where improvements were made and weaknesses addressed during the last year, not counting projects targeted in a $3.5 million road bond issue in 2019.
“It was a great year for weather to get projects done,” said O’Dell, who declined later Tuesday to comment on the board’s retention vote.
Extra motor graders, dump trucks and other equipment approved by the board “have made the job of rebuilding and elevating roads, cleaning ditches and seeing that the roads are adequately graveled much easier and quicker,” she told commissioners.
O’Dell, also the county’s former assistant highway superintendent, was named to the department’s top job in September 2015 to replace the retiring Jerry Hitchcock.
Commissioners’ 3-2 vote to retain her matched the tally last Jan. 21, when Commissioner Kent Weems questioned their job evaluation process and then-Commissioner Walt Johnson criticized a lack of action to fix Johnson Road leading to his property.
Constituents’ complaints about various county roads figured in Tuesday’s debate, too, though the voting lineup was different from 2020.
Weems, the board’s 2021 chairman, switched sides and voted “no” Tuesday. New District 4 Commissioner Chris Bruns, who unseated Johnson and was sworn in Jan. 7, also voted against O’Dell’s reappointment.
Jerry Woodruff, starting his first full term as District 5 commissioner, voted with Johnson last year but sided with board veterans Joe Hewgley and Bill Henry in O’Dell’s favor Tuesday.
While saying he hasn’t had nearly enough time to fully judge any official’s performance, Bruns cited calls he has received since his election saying O’Dell hadn’t moved to fix problems with one county road or another.
Despite “great improvements” over the past year, “we have many county roads that are subpar,” he said.
Bruns added that “I don’t know that training is going on” on operating road equipment, though he acknowledge that COVID-19 safety measures have hampered that effort.
Weems agreed that O’Dell’s department has stepped up its performance, but “it’s my opinion a lot of (that) impetus would not be in place were it not for the impetus from the board.
“Historically, this has been a reactive department rather than proactive,” he added.
But Woodruff, who declared that “I was very negative about the department” a year ago, said he “has seen tremendous improvements in responsiveness to my questions” that justified “positive consideration” for O’Dell.
He added that “this is probably the most visible department in the county and the most emotional” in regard to constituents’ reactions to road conditions.
It’s also a department with 1,800 miles of roads to contend with, Henry said, meaning the county will always have new road problems to deal with as others are solved.
“I really have a problem with people coming down on Lincoln County roads,” he said. “They need to drive in Custer County or Logan County or Frontier County.”
Hewgley, a 35-year County Board veteran, agreed. He told Bruns that brand-new commissioners often find themselves fielding calls from constituents who previously complained to board veterans or department heads and didn’t like what they heard.
But “I think this (reappointment) process stinks,” especially debating appointed officials’ futures in open session, Hewgley added. “We wouldn’t do this with any other person.”
O’Dell’s situation had nothing to do with the County Board’s false start in setting 2021 salaries for the four officials reappointed Tuesday.
Commissioners had already voted for a 1.5% cost-of-living boost in Herndon’s salary and were discussing the same for Cooper when Hewgley asked them to halt.
“We’re not following what the rest of the courthouse is doing,” he said, declaring that some of the county’s independently elected officials have granted merit raises to some employees on top of inflation-based boosts.
The County Board has received legal advice that it can’t give merit raises to the employees it controls, though commissioners set overall budgets for all offices, Hewgley said.
“We’re not ever treating the people under our own control the same,” he said. “It’s not right.”
Commissioners then voted 5-0 to rescind Herndon’s increase and revisit the salary issue in two weeks. Meanwhile, Hewgley and the County Attorney’s Office will research legal options and what similarly sized counties are paying top officials in similar jobs.