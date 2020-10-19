Lincoln County Commissioners approve plan to enhance detention center's columns

The Lincoln County Commissioners approved an enhancement of the existing columns at the Lincoln County Detention Center to handle the weight of the current building as well as the addition being constructed.

County Clerk Becky Rossell said Brown’s Construction will dig underneath the existing columns and enlarge them so they are better equipped to support the project.

The cost estimate for time and material from Brown’s is $13,466.23, Rossell said. TreanorHL’s structural engineering fee and field work for the column enhancement is $4,935, which was not anticipated in the original bid.

Rossell said there will be excavation costs as well, but an amount was not known at this time.

The board asked building and grounds director Jeff Higgins to find a contractor to evaluate plumbing before a decision is made on the second- and third-floor bathroom remodel at the courthouse.

The commissioners also:

» Approved the bid from Nebraska Machinery Co. for 350 motor grader blades for a total of $28,033.80. The other two bids were from Murphy Tractor and Equipment and Equipment Blades Inc. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.