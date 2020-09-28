 Skip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners approve property consolidation applications
The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday approved two applications for consolidation of property and a third to split a property for a dwelling site.

The split will be a 6.57-acre portion from the remaining 153.43-acre agricultural property for the Lydic Administrative Subdivision located at 10498 East Island Road.

The consolidations were for Maloney Highlands on Highlands Drive and for Hillcrest Administrative Subdivision at 128 Hillcrest Drive. In both cases, two lots will be combined into one.

Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell, presented her final report of the year to complete certification by the state of Nebraska.

Chairman Bill Henry asked if there were any surprises in the report.

“No surprises,” O’Dell said, “at least not on my end.”

The commissioners approved setting 10 a.m. Oct. 19 to receive bids for motor grader blades.

