Lincoln County commissioners bring county into compliance with state law regarding federally insured funds

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday adopted a resolution that brings the county into compliance with a new state law regarding deposits that exceed $250,000.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. limits the amount of federally insured funds at $250,000, so funds over that amount are secured by the individual bank, said Kim Schroll, chief operating officer of NebraskaLand National Bank.

The board:

» Approved an agreement with Shelco Asphalt and Paving for a project on Hershey-Dickens Road.

» Authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign the annual report presented Sept. 28 by Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell.

» Authorized Henry to sign a special designated liquor license submitted by Good Life on the Bricks for a reception Oct. 24 at Creekside Event Center.

