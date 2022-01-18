 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County commissioners elect Chris Bruns as board chairman
0 Comments
top story

Lincoln County commissioners elect Chris Bruns as board chairman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln County commissioners on Tuesday elected Chris Bruns to serve as chairman for 2022 and Jerry Woodruff as vice chairman.

The board selects a chairman and vice chairman at the beginning of each new year. Both serve in the same responsibilities for the Board of Equalization.

The commissioners rejected a $210,000 bid for a salt shed from Winston Michael Contracting of Omaha.

Three other projects submitted by County Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell were approved.

The board approved a $61,018.75 bid from Level LLC for the Sarben guardrail replacement project 2021. Garcia Chicoine Enterprises Inc. was awarded the bid for the dirt work on the Sarben project in the amount of $49,400.

A $259,570.60 bid from Level LLC was approved for the State Farm Trail project. The project will connect the bike trail from the West Central Research Extension and Education Center with the Buffalo Bill trail along State Farm Road.

The board will advertise to fill a vacancy on the Lincoln County Noxious Weed Board. Applicants may contact County Clerk Becky Rossell for an application.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hub International Insurance Brokers was selected to provide the county’s property and casualty insurance.

The board also:

» Appointed The North Platte Telegraph as the official newspaper to publish legal notices in 2022 for Lincoln County.

» Authorized the chairman to sign the Nebraska Department of Roads subrecipient annual report for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

» Authorized the chairman to sign two right-of-way applications submitted by Beveridge Inc.

The commissioners were assigned to represent the county on various committees and boards for the 2022 year.

More by Job Vigil

Reporter Job Vigil's favorite stories from 2021

North Platte resident Stephan Budke opens up about his long battle, and recovery from, COVID-19
Local
featured

North Platte resident Stephan Budke opens up about his long battle, and recovery from, COVID-19

  • Job Vigil
  • 0

“My heroes are my wife and my little girl,” said Budke after his battle with COVID-19. “The care at Great Plains Health was extraordinary."

Hershey Public Schools get high-tech experience thanks to state grant
Education
featured

Hershey Public Schools get high-tech experience thanks to state grant

  • Job Vigil
  • 0

The Anatomage table can manipulate four “cadavers” to identify parts of the human body and to perform highly technical virtual operations. It was purchased through a reVISION Action Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education.

Watch now: North Platte couple renovates former diner into living space
Focus
top story

Watch now: North Platte couple renovates former diner into living space

  • Job Vigil
  • 0

“I was like, we have all this space, it’s pretty decent size,” said Jason Jensen. “All the plumbing, all the electrical, everything’s already there, why don’t we just remodel it to live in and sell our house to essentially get debt free.”

Focus
top story

North Platte's Community Build Playground is a third of the way to its goal

  • Job Vigil
  • 0

Fundraising to construct a Community Build Playground in place of the old Centennial Park playground is now approximately one-third of the way…

Watch now: UNL doctoral student feels at home in North Platte, grows her interest in ag
Focus
top story

Watch now: UNL doctoral student feels at home in North Platte, grows her interest in ag

  • Job Vigil
  • 0

Nebraska reminds Jiaming Duan where she was born and raised in China.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Author J.D. Vance running for Senate in Ohio

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News