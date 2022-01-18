Lincoln County commissioners elect Chris Bruns as board chairman

The Lincoln County commissioners on Tuesday elected Chris Bruns to serve as chairman for 2022 and Jerry Woodruff as vice chairman.
The board selects a chairman and vice chairman at the beginning of each new year. Both serve in the same responsibilities for the Board of Equalization.
The commissioners rejected a $210,000 bid for a salt shed from Winston Michael Contracting of Omaha.
Three other projects submitted by County Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell were approved.
The board approved a $61,018.75 bid from Level LLC for the Sarben guardrail replacement project 2021. Garcia Chicoine Enterprises Inc. was awarded the bid for the dirt work on the Sarben project in the amount of $49,400.
A $259,570.60 bid from Level LLC was approved for the State Farm Trail project. The project will connect the bike trail from the West Central Research Extension and Education Center with the Buffalo Bill trail along State Farm Road.
The board will advertise to fill a vacancy on the Lincoln County Noxious Weed Board. Applicants may contact County Clerk Becky Rossell for an application.
Hub International Insurance Brokers was selected to provide the county’s property and casualty insurance.
The board also:
» Appointed The North Platte Telegraph as the official newspaper to publish legal notices in 2022 for Lincoln County.
» Authorized the chairman to sign the Nebraska Department of Roads subrecipient annual report for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
» Authorized the chairman to sign two right-of-way applications submitted by Beveridge Inc.
The commissioners were assigned to represent the county on various committees and boards for the 2022 year.
