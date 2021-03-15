Lincoln County commissioners express concern about effect Biden's '30 for 30' goal would have on county

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday expressed concern with President Joe Biden’s executive order 14008, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad,” which he signed Jan. 27.

Among its provisions is a goal of conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and ocean by 2030.

The County Board’s agenda item was solely for discussion and no action was taken on the subject at Monday’s meeting. Chairman Kent Weems recommended more research be done on how the “30 by 30” goal might affect the county.

“(This) has become a hot topic in recent days,” Weems said. He said he has done some reading and research about the order. “I think it’s something I believe the majority of this board would be concerned about that such an idea would be put forth at the federal level and would in effect, if I’m reading it right, take viable productive land and put it aside for conservation purposes.”

Weems said he has seen a number of counties go on record as not supporting the executive order.

“I can’t see any reason in the near future we wouldn’t do the same thing,” Weems said, “depending on the board’s preference.”