Lincoln County commissioners express concern about effect Biden's '30 for 30' goal would have on county

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday expressed concern with President Joe Biden’s executive order 14008, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad,” which he signed Jan. 27.
Among its provisions is a goal of conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and ocean by 2030.
The County Board’s agenda item was solely for discussion and no action was taken on the subject at Monday’s meeting. Chairman Kent Weems recommended more research be done on how the “30 by 30” goal might affect the county.
“(This) has become a hot topic in recent days,” Weems said. He said he has done some reading and research about the order. “I think it’s something I believe the majority of this board would be concerned about that such an idea would be put forth at the federal level and would in effect, if I’m reading it right, take viable productive land and put it aside for conservation purposes.”
Weems said he has seen a number of counties go on record as not supporting the executive order.
“I can’t see any reason in the near future we wouldn’t do the same thing,” Weems said, “depending on the board’s preference.”
The purpose of placing the discussion item on the agenda, Weems said, was to raise awareness of the order and its possible impact on county property owners. He said there were some key points that concerned him personally.
“No. 1, it could raise havoc with the tax base that feeds the very machine that wants to put this in place at the federal level,” Weems said. “I don’t know if a resolution would carry any weight if we propose this.”
Commissioner Bill Henry spoke out strongly against the executive order.
“This infuriates me and sickens me in the direction that it’s taking and the ludicrousness of the whole thing,” Henry said.
Commissioner Jerry Woodruff said people pushing the executive order agenda have used the wrong word to identify their work.
“They use the word ‘progressive,’” Woodruff said. “This is regressive, not progressive.”
Commissioner Chris Bruns said he had concerns the executive order would affect more than just rural property owners.
“I think this doesn’t just affect people with land,” Bruns said. “This is going to affect homeowners that live in town, because if we take away the taxing ability to assess 30% of farms and ranches, we’ve got to make up that revenue to provide vital services to taxpayers.”
Bruns said those taxes would have to come from property owners within the city limits, so the effect would be more widespread.
“This order put forth by President Biden presupposes that farmers and ranchers have no care about conservation as it is, which is wrong,” Weems said. “We have multigenerational operations going that they depend on taking care of the land.”
The board will gather more information on the executive order and then set a public hearing date on a possible resolution with input from Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer.
In other business:
» The commissioners scheduled 10 a.m. April 5 to receive bids for Lincoln County Department of Roads 2021 asphalt projects.
» They received bids for a tractor and a single flex-wing mower for the Department of Roads and tabled acceptance of the bid to March 22, to give Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell time to analyze the bids.
» They gave approval for the Roads Department to sell surplus culverts at one-third the cost of new culverts, which O’Dell said was more than the county generally gets from selling the culverts as scrap metal.
» No bids were received for remodeling the second- and third-floor restrooms in the courthouse. A new request for proposal will be issued, with the time frame to begin the project given as October or November.
