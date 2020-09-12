The Lincoln County commissioners have two meetings scheduled for Monday morning. The first is the regular board meeting at 9 a.m. and the second is at 11 a.m. for public hearings and votes on the 2020-21 county budget and tax request.
At the regular meeting, the commissioners will consider:
» An application submitted by Alice Robinson and Anna Bellinger for Wendeborn Administrative Subdivision located at 5998 and 6084 S. Range Road on property described as Tract F, Wendeborn’s Acreage Addition.
» An application by Sheree Swedberg for Swedberg 2nd Administrative Subdivision located at 2899 North Lamont Road.
» Reappointment of Steve Koch and Zak Eickhoff to the Lincoln County Planning Commission for three-year terms.
» Appointment of Brent Roggow to the Lincoln County Planning Commission for a three-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.