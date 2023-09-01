Thirty-seven years after declaring it a priority, Lincoln County commissioners Tuesday will award a bid to replace the historic but long obsolete 1914 Sutherland State Aid Bridge.

They’ll decide from among four bidders during their 9 a.m. meeting in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

The meeting, delayed a day due to Labor Day, will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg for online access.

The County Board opened bids Aug. 21 for a new modern bridge, to be built with state and county funds, just east of the one-lane North Platte River bridge four miles north of Sutherland.

KEA Contractors LLC of rural Milford had the apparent low bid at $5.24 million, followed by North Platte’s Simon Contractors at nearly $6.28 million.

Both were below the project’s $6.65 million estimate, unlike bids of $6.85 million from Lincoln’s Midwest Infrastructure Inc. and nearly $7.1 million from K2 Construction of Lincoln.

Prairie Trace Road will be relocated over the new bridge, while the 1914 bridge will be retained. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Commissioners Tuesday also will consider awarding a bid for two used transport vehicles for the county jail.

Jody’s Auto Sales of North Platte, the lone bidder Aug. 28, proposed selling the county two 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan minivans at $18,750 apiece after trade-ins.

Matters related to the county’s 2023-24 budget work will account for much of Tuesday’s agenda, including a third County Board budget work session after regular business is completed.

Commissioners will vote on whether to set a public hearing on their final budget proposal for 11 a.m. Sept. 25. They’ll also decide whether to take their option under state law to exceed the state’s lid on budget growth by 1%.

Finally, the County Board will appoint one of its members to represent them at the county’s second annual, state-mandated joint property tax hearing set for Sept. 20.

Cities, villages, school districts and community college must take part in the joint hearing if their tax requests would grow by more than their percentage increase in real property valuation growth plus 2 percentage points.

State law governing the hearing excludes growth due to increases in sale prices or adjustments not caused by improvements to a property.