Lincoln County commissioners, North Platte Airport Authority among uncontested races in general election

Tuesday’s general election was the first in the County Board’s Districts 4 and 5, created when voters in 2018 expanded the board from three to five members.

Bruns won May’s District 4 GOP primary over incumbent Walt Johnson, appointed along with Woodruff as the new districts’ initial commissioners. Woodruff was unopposed in both the primary and general elections in District 5.

Three incumbents on Lincoln County’s Noxious Weed Control board also won new terms: Justin Roberts and Justin Gosnell, both of rural north Platte, and Booker Boyer of rural Brady.

North Platte voters confirmed incumbents Alan Erickson and David Walsh for new six-year terms on the North Platte Airport Authority. They lost their lone challenger when Michael Arney died Aug. 15.

All six candidates for Mid-Plains Board of Governors seats were unopposed Tuesday, including three Lincoln County incumbents.

Kent Miller, a 40-year board veteran, won his third four-year term in District 4. It’s the 11th nonconsecutive term in various roles since 1974 for Miller, the general manager of the Twin Platte Natural Resources District.