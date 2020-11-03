Lincoln County commissioners, North Platte Airport Authority among uncontested races in general election

Lincoln County voters Tuesday ratified the elections of three unopposed county commissioner candidates, led by Nebraska’s second-longest-serving county board member.
General-election races for the North Platte Airport Authority, Mid-Plains Community College Area and Educational Service Unit 16 boards also featured unopposed candidates from districts within or including parts of Lincoln County.
North Platte architect Joe Hewgley, the county’s District 1 commissioner for 35 years, was confirmed for a ninth full term.
He, District 5 Commissioner Jerry Woodruff and District 4 member-elect Chris Bruns will be sworn in for four-year terms in January.
Hewgley, who beat Republican challenger Irving Hiatt in the May 12 primary, will have served six months shy of 40 consecutive years when his next term expires in January 2025.
He took office on July 15, 1985, after he was chosen to complete the unexpired District 1 term of Bill Hord. A three-member panel of the county clerk, county treasurer and county attorney fills midterm County Board vacancies.
Valley County Commissioner Allen Cetak, first elected in 1982, is the only active county board member to serve longer without a break, according to the Nebraska Association of County Officials.
Tuesday’s general election was the first in the County Board’s Districts 4 and 5, created when voters in 2018 expanded the board from three to five members.
Bruns won May’s District 4 GOP primary over incumbent Walt Johnson, appointed along with Woodruff as the new districts’ initial commissioners. Woodruff was unopposed in both the primary and general elections in District 5.
Three incumbents on Lincoln County’s Noxious Weed Control board also won new terms: Justin Roberts and Justin Gosnell, both of rural north Platte, and Booker Boyer of rural Brady.
North Platte voters confirmed incumbents Alan Erickson and David Walsh for new six-year terms on the North Platte Airport Authority. They lost their lone challenger when Michael Arney died Aug. 15.
All six candidates for Mid-Plains Board of Governors seats were unopposed Tuesday, including three Lincoln County incumbents.
Kent Miller, a 40-year board veteran, won his third four-year term in District 4. It’s the 11th nonconsecutive term in various roles since 1974 for Miller, the general manager of the Twin Platte Natural Resources District.
Ernie Mehl, also a former 10-year North Platte school board member, was confirmed for his fifth four-year term from District 5. Ted Klug Jr. of Maxwell likewise won his fifth term as at-large member from Mid-Plains’ 18-county area.
Six incumbents on the 15-county ESU 16 board were re-elected, including Rod Rayburn of rural Brady (District 2), Robert Jones of Stapleton (District 4), Judy Thompson of North Platte (District 6), Sooky Marks of Mullen (District 8) and William Eakins of Paxton (District 10).
