Lincoln County commissioners to debate whether to vacate road on Brady lake

Lincoln County commissioners Monday will return to the question of whether to vacate part of a road on Jeffrey Lake’s eastern shore south of Brady.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell will present a report the County Board requested Nov. 30 on Rick and Kim Konyak’s request to vacate part of Sea Street and an unfinished boat ramp in Jeffrey Fjords Estates No. 2.

Commissioners heard comments from affected residents at the earlier meeting. Sea Street runs west from South Brady-Moorefield Road, curving through the Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area en route to the lake.

After O’Dell’s report, County Board members will decide whether to set a date for a public hearing on the partial vacation request.

In other business, commissioners will:

» Consider an addendum to the county’s contract with the union representing sheriff’s deputies regarding personal leave due to COVID-19.

» Decide whether to set a date to accept vehicle bids for the Sheriff’s Office.