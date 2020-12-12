Lincoln County commissioners to debate whether to vacate road on Brady lake

Lincoln County commissioners Monday will return to the question of whether to vacate part of a road on Jeffrey Lake’s eastern shore south of Brady.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell will present a report the County Board requested Nov. 30 on Rick and Kim Konyak’s request to vacate part of Sea Street and an unfinished boat ramp in Jeffrey Fjords Estates No. 2.
Commissioners heard comments from affected residents at the earlier meeting. Sea Street runs west from South Brady-Moorefield Road, curving through the Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area en route to the lake.
After O’Dell’s report, County Board members will decide whether to set a date for a public hearing on the partial vacation request.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Consider an addendum to the county’s contract with the union representing sheriff’s deputies regarding personal leave due to COVID-19.
» Decide whether to set a date to accept vehicle bids for the Sheriff’s Office.
» Consider a Sheriff’s Office grant application to the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety regarding enforcement of state driving-under-the-influence laws.
» Hear an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers.
» Conduct their quarterly inspection of the Lincoln County Detention Center.
