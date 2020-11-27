Lincoln County commissioners to decide on whether to vacate part of road

Lincoln County commissioners Monday will decide whether to vacate part of a road on the eastern shore of Jeffrey Lake south of Brady.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Rick and Kim Konyak are asking the County Board to vacate part of Sea Street as well as an unfinished boat ramp in Jeffrey Fjords Estates. The road runs west from South Brady-Moorefleld Road, inside the Jeffrey Canyon Wildlife Management Area.
Routine business will take up the rest of the commissioners’ meeting, including voting whether to cancel their post-Christmas meeting Dec. 28 and setting courthouse hours for Christmas Eve.
