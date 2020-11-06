 Skip to main content
Lincoln County Commissioners to discuss COVID-19 mitigation efforts for county
The Lincoln County Commissioners will discuss and consider adoption of a resolution related to personal leave due to COVID-19 for Lincoln County employees at Monday’s regular meeting. The board will also discuss COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Lincoln County.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The board will:

» Discuss and consider authorizing Chairman Bill Henry to sign the certification of authority for NebraskaLand National Bank concerning county funds located in the County Treasurer’s Office.

» Discuss and consider the remodeling project of the 2nd and 3rd floor restrooms located in the Lincoln County Courthouse.

» Discuss and consider the tort claim filed by Shaylee White

» Resolution to authorize Henry to sign the Year End Certification of County Highway Superintendent, 2020.

» Consider authorizing Henry to sign the Certification of Cost Allocation Plan prepared by Maximus concerning indirect child support enforcement costs.

