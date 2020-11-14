Lincoln County commissioners to hear, consider motor grader bids Monday

The Lincoln County commissioners will receive and consider acceptance of motor grader bids for the Roads Department at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners room of the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The board also will:

» Consider setting a date to receive roofing bids for the courthouse annex.

» Consider terminating a contract with G4S for security services at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

» Consider the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety grant application to be submitted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

» Consider accepting the resignation of Roland Kramer as the vice chairman of the Lincoln County HIPAA Steering Committee.

» Consider accepting the resignation of Joe W. Wright as the Lincoln County HIPAA privacy officer and HIPAA coordinator for Lincoln County.

» Consider appointing Stephen King to be the Lincoln County HIPAA privacy officer and Lincoln County HIPAA coordinator, appointing Shelli Franzen as the vice chairman of the HIPAA Steering Committee, and appointing Julie Stenger to the committee.

» Go into a closed session regarding pending litigation.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the 2019-20 information request letter to be sent to the Lincoln County attorney.