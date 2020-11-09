Lincoln County Commissioners update policy regarding COVID-19 personal leave, virus mitigation efforts in courthouse

Weems said Chairman Bill Henry gave permission for him to share his COVID-19 story.

“He was exposed to the COVID as well as his wife,” Weems said. “Thankful to report that Bill tells us they are on the road to recovery.”

Henry wanted Weems to emphasize that mitigation efforts need to be stepped up.

“That’s why this is on the agenda today,” Weems said. “Are we going far enough; are there other steps we can do?”

Higgins said the Lincoln County Courthouse is cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis, but he thought he could step up efforts as Weems and the board requested.

County Clerk Becky Rossell said she would like to see increased communication within the offices in the courthouse as well.

“I would just ask that if someone tests positive or (is) suspected positive in an office,” Rossell said, “that they let Jeff (Higgins) know so they can clean.”

The board agreed Higgins should be the point person for the information.

But “there are some privacy issues in identifying those who might have tested positive,” Weems said.