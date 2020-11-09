Lincoln County Commissioners update policy regarding COVID-19 personal leave, virus mitigation efforts in courthouse

The Lincoln County commissioners have updated the county’s employee policy concerning COVID-19 personal leave.
The board Monday also discussed efforts to mitigate potential exposure to COVID-19 in the County Courthouse.
Vice Chairman Kent Weems said the policy was inadvertently allowed to lapse and the commissioners needed to rectify the policy.
“Under the advice of legal counsel, we decided this was a good time to revisit this issue,” Weems said.
Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said the resolution closely mirrors one passed in March.
“(This resolution) simply extends upon what is the federal government’s take on COVID-19 leave,” Volkmer said. “When the board passes it and all the elected officials sign off on it, elected officials and department heads will have the ability to grant COVID-19-related leave with pay to county employees.”
Volkmer said he tweaked the original March resolution to specify it was for COVID-19 leave.
Building superintendent Jeff Higgins discussed COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“The concern is are we doing everything we can due to the uptick (in local cases), not only for the public, but for our employees?” Weems said.
Weems said Chairman Bill Henry gave permission for him to share his COVID-19 story.
“He was exposed to the COVID as well as his wife,” Weems said. “Thankful to report that Bill tells us they are on the road to recovery.”
Henry wanted Weems to emphasize that mitigation efforts need to be stepped up.
“That’s why this is on the agenda today,” Weems said. “Are we going far enough; are there other steps we can do?”
Higgins said the Lincoln County Courthouse is cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis, but he thought he could step up efforts as Weems and the board requested.
County Clerk Becky Rossell said she would like to see increased communication within the offices in the courthouse as well.
“I would just ask that if someone tests positive or (is) suspected positive in an office,” Rossell said, “that they let Jeff (Higgins) know so they can clean.”
The board agreed Higgins should be the point person for the information.
But “there are some privacy issues in identifying those who might have tested positive,” Weems said.
Higgins said he didn’t need to know names, just which office might have been affected.
The board also:
» Approved the second- and third-floor restroom remodeling project for the courthouse to move forward by asking for architectural drawings.
» Authorized Weems to sign the certification of authority for NebraskaLand National Bank concerning county funds located in the County Treasurer’s Office.
» Voted to send a tort claim filed by Shaylee White to the county’s insurance company for review.
» Authorized Weems to sign the year-end certification of County Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell for 2020.
» Authorized Weems to sign the certification of cost allocation plan prepared by Maximus concerning indirect child support enforcement costs.
