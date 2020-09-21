 Skip to main content
Lincoln County Commissioners vote on agreement to provide law enforcement services to Hershey
 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners approved several interlocal agreements Monday.

The board voted to enter into an interlocal agreement with the village of Hershey to provide law enforcement services and authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign.

Four resolutions were approved to enter interlocal agreements with the city of North Platte for dispatch, road maintenance on county roads, road maintenance on city roads and emergency management services.

The commissioners directed the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office to draft a new resolution, replacing resolution No. 2008-07, in regards to depositories securing county deposits that are in excess of the amounts specified in Nebraska Revised Statue 77-2318 by giving security as provided in the Public Funds Deposit Security Act.

The board approved renewal of a contract with Pritchard and Abbott Inc. for professional appraisal services on mineral property and authorized Henry to sign.

Because of pending litigation, the board tabled discussion on a Sargent Irrigation and Drilling bid for test wells related to the Lincoln County Courthouse HVAC system.

