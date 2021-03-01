Lincoln County Commissioners vote to bar sitting members from seeking contracts with county

Winchell said the last year has been hard for everyone, in particular public officials.

“You give more than you’re paid for,” Winchell said, “far more in the number of hours you give up, time with your kids, your grandkids, your wife and your families.”

To encourage future board members, he said, they should not have to be concerned about giving up part of their income as well as the time they give up with their families.

“Everybody in the county that really knows anything, knows nobody here (on the board) has a conflict of interest,” Renner said. “Low bidder is low bidder. Everything is above table. The (board member) who submitted the bid abstains from the vote on that subject, abides by all state statutes, that’s the law.”

“I just want everybody to realize that there’s collective wisdom,” Hewgley said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. “That’s why we vote and that’s the feeling of the board, so we just move on from there. I don’t have any problem with that at all.”

He said he did not take the resolution personally, but cautioned the board to think about the future ramifications of the decision.

“I think we needed to have a lot more discussion about that,” Hewgley said.