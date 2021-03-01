Lincoln County Commissioners vote to bar sitting members from seeking contracts with county

Lincoln County commissioners have passed a resolution restricting board members from participating in county public works projects.
On Monday, the commissioners voted 3-2 to bar sitting board members from seeking contracts of any type with the county.
“Before we start the discussion,” Chairman Kent Weems said, “I want you all to know that this is because of my emphasis on this issue, it’s something I’ve always been concerned with.”
Weems said that he has the greatest confidence that board members have the county’s best interests in mind, particularly on the current jail project.
“However, it’s burdensome in my view that we should not have the full board front and center on our side of the table,” Weems said.
The original discussion began when the board was selecting an architect for the Lincoln County Detention Center addition and remodeling project, and Commissioner Joe Hewgley had been contracted to work with TreanorHL. Hewgley recused himself at that point from any action as a commissioner.
In a press release given to The Telegraph after the meeting, Weems outlined his reasoning.
“With the varied and very capable available pool of companies and individuals in our community to source the necessary resources to complete any construction, repair and design for the county or entities overseen therein,” Weems said in the press release, “I believe steadfastly this restriction is appropriate.”
Commissioner Chris Bruns said the resolution was necessary.
“I think for me, it is not a matter of integrity,” Bruns said, “it is a matter of perception. I think we should be holding ourselves to a higher standard.”
Commissioner Joe Hewgley spoke about his history on the Board of Commissioners.
“Having been on (the board) 35-36 years, there’s been a number of times in the past that there’s been opportunities for myself to have a financial interest in projects,” Hewgley said. “I don’t really like it.”
Hewgley said in the beginning he did the work for the county pro gratis, but doing that became burdensome for him financially. He added that state statues on conflicts of interest adequately address the situation.
“I feel very strongly about this,” said Commissioner Bill Henry, who voted against the resolution along with Hewgley. “You cannot legislate integrity and that basically is what (this resolution) is doing.”
Henry said in trying to legislate integrity, “you end up shooting your foot off.”
Lincoln County residents John Winchell and Greg Renner also spoke against the proposed resolution.
“I really appreciate what you guys do and how you do it,” Winchell said. “One thing I can always look forward to is procedurally you guys are correct. You go way out of your way to make sure everything’s transparent across the board.”
Winchell said the last year has been hard for everyone, in particular public officials.
“You give more than you’re paid for,” Winchell said, “far more in the number of hours you give up, time with your kids, your grandkids, your wife and your families.”
To encourage future board members, he said, they should not have to be concerned about giving up part of their income as well as the time they give up with their families.
“Everybody in the county that really knows anything, knows nobody here (on the board) has a conflict of interest,” Renner said. “Low bidder is low bidder. Everything is above table. The (board member) who submitted the bid abstains from the vote on that subject, abides by all state statutes, that’s the law.”
“I just want everybody to realize that there’s collective wisdom,” Hewgley said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. “That’s why we vote and that’s the feeling of the board, so we just move on from there. I don’t have any problem with that at all.”
He said he did not take the resolution personally, but cautioned the board to think about the future ramifications of the decision.
“I think we needed to have a lot more discussion about that,” Hewgley said.
On Oct. 21, 2019, Weems expressed his concern with then-Chairman Hewgley stepping away from the process as a board member to act as a business owner. Hewgley and Associates had been hired to work with TreanorHL Inc. in guiding the Detention Center expansion.
Hewgley recused himself because he said he hoped to work with the architect on the project. “So from Day 1,” he said, “I don’t want to have anything to do with it, I don’t want to have anything to do with the construction.”
Hewgley said he had filed the proper paperwork with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
“My heartburn over the situation is this,” Weems said at the time. “Once he changes hats and is not (acting) as a commissioner, all of the continuing discussion regarding the architect and a lot of the aspects of the construction, he can’t participate on our behalf.”
On Monday, Weems, Bruns and Jerry Woodruff, the three newest members of the board since the expansion to five commissioners, voted in favor of the resolution, while Hewgley and Bill Henry, the longest-serving commissioners, voted against.
In other business, the commissioners turned over discussion of amending zoning regulations per state statutes to a committee that includes Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell, County Planning Administrator Judy Clark and Bonnie Edwards, county surveyor.
The county officials asked for some direction from the commissioners concerning issues with buildings constructed without permits or on county rights of way.
Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer had been working with the three officials. Henry and Bruns will join the committee that will work on a plan to address the issues.
The board also:
» Accepted the Lincoln County Comprehensive Juvenile Services Community Plan for July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2025.
» Set 10 a.m. March 22 to receive bids for a pickup truck for Region 51 Emergency Management.
