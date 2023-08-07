Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies and staff members will receive a substantial raise to bring their pay more in line with counties of comparable size.

County commissioners Monday voted 5-0 to ratify a two-year collective bargaining agreement with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 26, covering the period from the 2023-24 fiscal year’s July 1 start to June 30, 2025.

Sheriff Jerome Kramer said after the County Board meeting that this year’s raises will average about 10% across his office’s different types of jobs and pay “steps” based on years of service. Raises in 2024-25 will be limited to inflation.

Commissioner Kent Weems, who joined County Board veteran Joe Hewgley on the negotiating team, said the 2023-24 raises will put Sheriff’s Office pay scales in the middle of the range offered by counties with half to twice Lincoln County’s population.

State law requires counties to look at such an “array” in setting pay for jobs covered by union contracts. Cities face the same requirement, with the state Commission on Industrial Relations empowered to settle disputes for both.

Weems credited Hewgley with being “our lead bulldog” in helping lead both sides to an agreement. “You try to be fair, but you try to be frugal,” he said.

Commissioners this month will begin work sessions at the end of their Monday meetings to craft the county’s 2023-24 budget. A public hearing date hasn’t been set, but the County Board plans to vote on the budget Sept. 25, County Clerk Becky Rossell said.

Also Monday, commissioners voted 5-0 to sell a long 3-acre sliver of land for $1 to the Village of Sutherland involved in a nearly two-year local dispute over access to the town’s water tower.

Commissioner Chris Bruns, Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer and Village Board Chairwoman Kim Backer said Sutherland’s Walnut Street, which continues north of village limits to the tower, has been closed off by a fence gate near an adjoining farmhouse.

“It was long believed that there was an easement” to the tower, Bruns said, but the family that owns the land on both sides of the road has asserted ownership of the road itself.

He said family members have refused access to village workers “on a number of occasions.” Backer added that Sutherland’s requests that they move their fence back 3 feet from atop a water line to the tower also were declined.

County records on Lincoln County GIS show Barbara Kennedy, whose husband, Tom, died in 2017, as the owner of record of the adjoining land. Tom Kennedy served on the County Board from 2003 to 2007.

Bruns said county research, including a survey by County Surveyor Boni Edwards, found the online GIS map incorrectly shows the county’s west property line for the Walnut Street extension stopping short of the road.

Not only does the county own the disputed stretch of that road, he said, but it also owns right-of-way north of the tower to near the Keith-Lincoln Canal and “what was believed to be village right-of-way” on Walnut immediately north of the town’s North County Road.

The GIS website has “a disclaimer as soon as you log into GIS that it is not an official document,” Bruns added. “There’s an example here.”

Commissioners created the county road in 1921, Volkmer said. The land it covers was deeded to the county in the 1960s, and the farmhouse on it was included in the deed, Bruns said.

The land east of the Walnut extension sold as recently as 2014, Volkmer said. “So there was ample opportunity to have a surveyor out there and figure out what is actually owned” before the county did its more recent survey, he said.

Sutherland owns a 1-acre rectangle of land containing the tower itself and the Walnut extension’s north end next to it, according to Lincoln County GIS.

Volkmer said commissioners could either vacate or sell the land containing the Walnut extension. Selling for a nominal sum would be quicker, and land sold to another government doesn’t have to be auctioned off, he said.

A sale would be “simply shifting a disagreement about property from the county to the village, where the fight actually needs to occur,” he said.

If Sutherland can acquire the disputed stretch of the road, Backer said, Village Board members believe they can reach an agreement to solve the dispute. Sutherland also could extend the road past the tower in time.

“It’s the start of the solution,” she said. “We will make it right with them.”

Bruns offered the motion to sell the strip, pending completion of further research to ensure the most accurate legal description of its boundaries. The county’s intent of sale must be published for 30 days, Volkmer said.

In other business, commissioners ratified a belated $31,305 interlocal agreement with the City of North Platte providing emergency management services to the latter for the city fiscal year ending Sept. 30. City Council members approved the deal Aug. 1.

Rossell said local officials discovered the city and county failed to renew the deal last year. An agreement for 2023-24 will come before commissioners in about a month, she said.