Lincoln County officials choose Micaela Wuehler to serve as commissioner

Micaela Wuehler was chosen Tuesday as the first woman to serve as a Lincoln County commissioner.
Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell, County Attorney Rebecca Harling and County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo selected her after a brief deliberation.
She will finish out the term of Bill Henry, who resigned effective Sept. 31. The District 3 term expires on Jan. 1, 2023.
The other two applicants for the position were Justin Gosnell and Trey Wasserburger.
“I am very excited to have this opportunity,” Wuehler said. “I feel like I bring a lot to the table as far as the experience that I’ve gained in 30 years of being a supervisor at UPS.”
Wuehler retired from UPS as the center operations supervisor for North Platte, McCook and Broken Bow. She and her husband, Dick, own and manage a ranch south of North Platte, and she said that experience will help her as well.
“I just hope that they’re patient with me,” Wuehler said. “There’s going to be a big learning curve and I feel like I’m a little late to the party with the board already being established, but I’m a quick study, I’ll catch on.”
The committee asked all three candidates whether they thought the county tax rate was too high. Wuehler said six months ago she would have said yes.
“After coming to the meetings and looking at the budget,” Wuehler said, “I think our levy is where it needs to be to run our county.”
Wuehler said she wants to see high-quality industry come to the county.
“When we grow the community, everything gets better,” Wuehler said.
Whether she was selected or not, she said, she had planned to run for the seat in the 2022 election.
“When I was approached about Bill (Henry) resigning and asked if I would be interested in serving on the commission, I started researching, attending the meetings and getting involved that way,” Wuehler said.
After the announcement of the three candidates, Wuehler said, she was overwhelmed with all of the support she received.
“People were calling me up and sending me text messages and saying, we need someone like you on the commission,” Wuehler said. “I think they know that I am fair and I have the time.”
She said time is a big part of serving on the board.
“You have to have time to research and look into stuff and collaborate with other people,” Wuehler said. “I have that time now. I love North Platte, I want to give back, and I want my grandkids to stay here.”