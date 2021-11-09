Lincoln County officials choose Micaela Wuehler to serve as commissioner

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“After coming to the meetings and looking at the budget,” Wuehler said, “I think our levy is where it needs to be to run our county.”

Wuehler said she wants to see high-quality industry come to the county.

“When we grow the community, everything gets better,” Wuehler said.

Whether she was selected or not, she said, she had planned to run for the seat in the 2022 election.

“When I was approached about Bill (Henry) resigning and asked if I would be interested in serving on the commission, I started researching, attending the meetings and getting involved that way,” Wuehler said.

After the announcement of the three candidates, Wuehler said, she was overwhelmed with all of the support she received.

“People were calling me up and sending me text messages and saying, we need someone like you on the commission,” Wuehler said. “I think they know that I am fair and I have the time.”

She said time is a big part of serving on the board.