Lincoln County Republican Party votes to censure Sen. Ben Sasse

The Lincoln County Republican Party voted Sunday to join an effort to censure U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse.

Despite the snowy weather, 32 people attended Sunday’s meeting, according to Carol Friesen, Lincoln County GOP chair.

The censure resolution received unanimous approval, she said in an email.

The resolution criticizes the Republican senator for “dismissing the legitimate concerns” of Nebraska’s secretary of state, attorney general “and a huge majority of Republican voters” regarding allegations of fraud in November’s presidential election.

It also says he issued “statements inciting radical proposals and retributions against law-abiding elected Senators,” referring to Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who objected to certification of the Electoral College results. And it accuses Sasse of “failure to respect the high office of the President of the United States.”

Copies of the resolution will be sent to Sasse and to the Nebraska GOP office to state support for a similar resolution by the State Central Committee when it meets Saturday in Columbus.

Similar resolutions have been passed by Republicans in other counties, including Hitchcock, Scotts Bluff and Sarpy.