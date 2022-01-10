Lincoln County's first female commissioner files to run for a full term

Having won the right to finish an unexpired term, Lincoln County’s first female commissioner filed Monday for election to a full four-year stint.
Micaela Wuehler, appointed Nov. 9 to complete the term of District 3 Commissioner Bill Henry, joined current County Board Chairman Kent Weems in the 2022 election.
Wuehler and Weems, who represents District 2, are each running as Republicans in the May 10 primary. Neither had an official challenger as of Monday afternoon.
A special three-member committee of County Clerk Becky Rossell, County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo and County Attorney Rebecca Harling chose Wuehler over two other District 3 finalists.
State law dictates that the occupants of those three separately elected offices jointly meet to fill midterm County Board vacancies. Commissioners appoint successors to other elected county offices in similar situations.
If Wuehler and Weems advance in the May primary and then win the Nov. 8 general election, they would be sworn in for new terms in January 2023.
Commissioners Joe Hewgley (District 1), Chris Bruns (District 4) and Jerry Woodruff (District 5) are all in the middle of four-year terms. Bruns, first elected in 2020, filed Friday for the Legislature’s open District 42 seat.
Two other regional candidates for multicounty boards are among the latest to file at Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s State Capitol office.
» State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg has formally entered the race to succeed North Platte’s Bob Phares as District 7 member on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Williams, chairman of the Legislature’s Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee, will retire at the start of January 2023 due to term limits. Senators moved his District 36 to the Omaha area in a special redistricting session last September.
Phares, a former North Platte mayor and 1978 Republican candidate for governor, announced last fall he won’t seek another NU regents term. He’s slated to become regents chairman for the third and last time in February.
» Robin Stevens of Gothenburg, vice president of the State Board of Education, filed for re-election to that board’s District 7 seat.
Stevens is a former Gothenburg boys basketball coach and Schuyler school superintendent.
More by Todd von Kampen
Five stories that helped uncover more of North Platte's history
Throughout a year marking the 80th anniversary of North Platte's World War II Canteen, reporter Todd von Kampen told the story of the Kansas National Guard unit that spurred that -- as well as many more stories that shed light on North Platte's past.
We arrived in camp about 11 o’clock yesterday morning. ... (My tentmates) are all Dodge City boys and the best bunch of fellows in camp. It wo…
How a drill master in the English army and seventeen young women from Lexington gained statewide acclaim
First in Lexington (1894-96) and again in North Platte (1897-98), director William Henderson Hamilton trained 17 teenage women to perform military drills with a precision that startled viewers.
We’ll mark our official 140th birthday in exactly three weeks. But today marks 125 years since Harvey W. Hill’s first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets.
If any North Platte issues of the Frontier Index survive, they haven’t been found. But digital newspaper archives have confirmed when our city’s press history truly began.
Nothing remains of the cabins, stables and Pony Express station where the Nebraska City brothers planted roots in 1859 rather than continue to Colorado’s gold fields. But the memory of the spot lives on.