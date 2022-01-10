Lincoln County's first female commissioner files to run for a full term

Having won the right to finish an unexpired term, Lincoln County’s first female commissioner filed Monday for election to a full four-year stint.

Micaela Wuehler, appointed Nov. 9 to complete the term of District 3 Commissioner Bill Henry, joined current County Board Chairman Kent Weems in the 2022 election.

Wuehler and Weems, who represents District 2, are each running as Republicans in the May 10 primary. Neither had an official challenger as of Monday afternoon.

A special three-member committee of County Clerk Becky Rossell, County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo and County Attorney Rebecca Harling chose Wuehler over two other District 3 finalists.

State law dictates that the occupants of those three separately elected offices jointly meet to fill midterm County Board vacancies. Commissioners appoint successors to other elected county offices in similar situations.

If Wuehler and Weems advance in the May primary and then win the Nov. 8 general election, they would be sworn in for new terms in January 2023.